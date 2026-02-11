SFA reports strong spring 2026 enrollment growth

ETR Staff Report

“This spring enrollment growth is a clear signal that students see the value of an SFA education.” Dr. Neal Weaver, president Stephen F. Austin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas –– Stephen F. Austin State University reported significant gains in spring 2026 enrollment, marking its first spring-to-spring enrollment increase since 2019 and the largest spring enrollment increase since 2010.

Overall spring headcount increased 7% compared to spring 2025, surpassing 10,000 students for the first time in three years. Undergraduate enrollment grew 9%, representing the largest number of undergraduate students since spring 2022, while transfer student enrollment increased 15%, underscoring SFA’s continued commitment to access and student mobility across East Texas.

SFA also generated 9% more semester credit hours than last spring, the highest total since 2021, strengthening the university’s long-term funding position and reflecting increased academic engagement among enrolled students.

“This spring enrollment growth is a clear signal that students see the value of an SFA education,” said Dr. Neal Weaver, SFA president. “From expanded transfer pathways to focused student success initiatives, we are meeting students where they are and providing clear, affordable routes to a degree. The momentum we’re seeing reflects the trust families and students are placing in this institution.”

Spring 2026 also marks the third consecutive year SFA has achieved a 90% fall-to-spring retention rate, highlighting continued progress in supporting students through their academic journeys.

According to Dr. Kent Willis, senior vice president for enrollment and student engagement, the growth reflects strategic shifts in enrollment composition and student success efforts.

“While headcount is important, semester credit hours are what ultimately drive university funding,” Willis said. “The increase in credit hours shows that more students are enrolling full-time and staying on track academically. Changes in our student mix, including growth in first-time undergraduates and transfer students, are contributing to stronger credit hour production and a healthier enrollment profile overall.”

University leaders note the current growth builds on sustained momentum from recent fall semesters and reflects targeted investments in recruitment, retention and academic support.

Fall 2026 enrollment reminder

With strong demand for fall 2026 and strategic enrollment underway, SFA administrators encourage students planning to enroll this fall to finish key steps to secure their place in next year’s class. Prospective students are urged to complete required enrollment tasks, including providing meningitis vaccination records and meeting Texas Success Initiative, or TSI, requirements. Only students who complete these steps will be eligible to apply for on-campus housing and orientation later this month. Students are also encouraged to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

For current SFA students, the on-campus living requirement has changed from all students with fewer than 60 semester credit hours to just first-time, first-year students. Non-first-time, first-year students who wish to live off campus no longer need a waiver. Students living on campus who wish to continue living on campus need to complete their intention form to secure their spot for the next year. For more information, email reslife@sfasu.edu.

Photo courtesy Stephen F. Austin