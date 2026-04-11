SFA students earn honors at state FBLA competition

Eight students from Stephen F. Austin State University earned honors at the collegiate FBLA State Leadership Conference

“Their hard work paid off, as they placed in the top four or higher in their categories. As their advisor, I am proud that they joined and have been dedicated to the SFA FBLA chapter.” Dr. Marice Kelly

NACOGDOCHES, Texas –– Eight students from Stephen F. Austin State University’s Future Business Leaders of America student chapter earned honors at the collegiate FBLA State Leadership Conference in March in Dallas. They advance to the collegiate FBLA National Leadership Conference in June in Las Vegas.

“These students have been truly dedicated to our student FBLA chapter and have studied hard for their competitive event tests for the Texas leadership conference,” said Dr. Marice Kelly, faculty advisor for the student FBLA chapter and assistant professor of business communication and legal studies in SFA’s Nelson Rusche College of Business. “Their hard work paid off, as they placed in the top four or higher in their categories. As their advisor, I am proud that they joined and have been dedicated to the SFA FBLA chapter.”

DJ Baker, human development and family studies sophomore from Nacogdoches, earned first place in the Business Communications and Foundations of Communications categories. As a nontraditional student and parent, she said her success at the competition was a big boost to her confidence and confirmation that her return to college after a 12-year hiatus was the right next step for her career.

“I initially faced a degree of apprehension regarding my return to the academic environment, especially recalling my previous, more isolated experience during the 2012-13 academic year,” Baker said. “However, I am dedicated to ensuring that this chapter of my educational journey is both meaningful and impactful. To achieve this, I have actively sought out student organizations that facilitate professional development and provide experiences directly aligned with my career aspirations.”

By connecting with Kelly through her coursework, Baker learned about SFA’s FBLA chapter and joined

“Under Dr. Kelly’s guidance, I gained the confidence to move beyond my comfort zone and participate in competitive events,” Baker said.

Though she was allowed to complete the state exams remotely, Baker chose to attend the FBLA State Leadership Conference in person.

“This decision proved invaluable, as the professional development workshops prepared me for the FBLA National Leadership Conference and helped me establish a strong foundation for future professional engagements,” she said. “My goal is to utilize my education to establish a vital resource for our community, addressing needs that I have identified throughout my life in this region.”

In addition to Baker’s first-place finishes, E’nailey Willis, finance junior from Arlington, earned first place in Foundations of Finance and fourth place in Business Law. Jayce Scott, first-year finance major from Conroe, earned first place in Parliamentarian Procedures and fourth place in Organizational Behavior and Leadership.

Third-place finishes went to Breanna Stephenson, accounting junior from La Porte, in Foundations of Finance; Gaby Nelson, social work sophomore from Katy, in Organizational Behavior and Leadership; Ty Powers, first-year economics major from Lufkin, in Foundations of Economics; Rylee Bing, marketing sophomore from Jacksonville, in both Foundations of Selling and Foundations of Marketing; and Kaylie Scalf, first-year entrepreneurship major from Rosenberg, in both Impromptu Speaking and Foundations of Entrepreneurship.

Lena Taylor, general business senior from Groveton, also competed.

The SFA team is also proud to celebrate Dr. Gina Harden, recipient of a national award in information systems, and SFA alumnus Corey Johnson, honored for excellence in human resource management.

For more information on SFA’s FBLA student chapter, visit sfasu.edu/bcls.

Courtesy photos Stephen F. Austin University