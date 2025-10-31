SHUTDOWN FALLOUT: FOOD CRISIS LOOMS

Mayor Kristin Ishihara calls for immediate community action, urges support

Story and photos by Joycelyne Fadojutimi/ETR

“It takes an entire community—neighbors helping neighbors—to ensure that no one in Longview goes hungry.” City of Longview, Texas, Mayor Kristin Ishihara

As the government shutdown continues to impact families across East Texas, local leaders and nonprofit organizations are sounding the alarm about a growing food crisis. During a recent press conference, community leaders emphasized the urgent need for collective action to support struggling families who may soon lose access to critical food assistance programs like SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).

City of Longview, Texas press conference

Dr. Evan Dolive, Executive Director of the Greater Longview United Way , opened the discussion by reaffirming the organization’s mission to unite communities and create positive change. He described the mounting financial hardships faced by families throughout the region, noting that 44% of Gregg County residents either live below the poverty line or fall into the ALICE category —“Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.” These are hardworking individuals and families who, despite being employed, still struggle to meet basic living expenses.

Dr. Evan Dolive

Dr. Dolive explained that SNAP benefits play a crucial role in helping these families stay afloat, covering essential needs that their income cannot meet. Without this assistance, many East Texans will face impossible choices—deciding between paying for food, medicine, rent, or utilities. “These benefits are a lifeline,” he said. “Without them, families will have to make heartbreaking decisions about which basic needs they can afford.” He called for immediate community mobilization to support local food pantries and meal programs, emphasizing the need to protect children, seniors, and other vulnerable populations from hunger. “Now is the time,” he added, “for everyone to come together to help our neighbors in need.”

Following Dr. Dolive’s remarks, Tim Butler, Chief Development Officer of the East Texas Food Bank, detailed the immense scope of the organization’s efforts. The food bank and its partners distributed over 34 million meals across East Texas last year. However, Butler cautioned that if SNAP benefits are suspended or reduced, food banks alone cannot meet the skyrocketing demand. “SNAP provides far more meals than any food bank network can supply,” he warned. “Without those benefits, our food distribution systems will be overwhelmed.”

Tim Butler

Butler encouraged residents to take action by donating essential items such as shelf-stable proteins including tuna, canned chicken, and peanut butter—which are among the most requested and nutritious options for families in need. He also highlighted the effectiveness of monetary donations, explaining that the food bank’s large-scale purchasing power allows them to buy food in bulk at discounted prices, stretching every dollar much further than individual purchases could. “A small donation can make a big difference,” Butler noted, expressing gratitude for the community’s swift and generous support. He urged residents to stay involved and continue contributing, emphasizing that consistent participation is the key to combating food insecurity in the months ahead.

Natasha Howard, Executive Director of Newgate Mission, spoke about the emotional and practical realities faced by individuals and families turning to food assistance for the first time. Newgate provides hundreds of meals daily, including hot meals and outreach meals, while also offering essential services such as showers and resource assistance. Howard described the increasing number of people who are struggling to make ends meet, sharing that many must now choose between food, gas, and other necessities.

She praised the compassion and unity of the Longview community, noting that every donation—no matter the size—makes a tangible difference. “When people come together, hope grows,” she said. Howard urged residents to continue supporting local nonprofits through donations, volunteering, and resource sharing, underscoring that community collaboration is vital in addressing both the immediate and long-term impacts of food insecurity.



Mayor Kristin Ishihara concluded the press conference by commending city staff and community partners for their swift response to this crisis. While she emphasized that the city’s primary responsibilities are public safety and infrastructure, she affirmed that caring for vulnerable residents requires a collective effort. “Government alone cannot solve this problem,” Mayor Ishihara stated. “It takes an entire community—neighbors helping neighbors—to ensure that no one in Longview goes hungry.”

The mayor announced a one-day citywide food drive, along with ongoing donation opportunities. Residents can find detailed information on how to contribute at longviewtexas.gov/food. She encouraged everyone to volunteer their time, donate food or funds, and remain engaged throughout the year—not just during times of crisis. “When we take care of each other,” she said, “we strengthen the very foundation of our community.”

How the Community Can Help

Local residents can play a vital role in addressing this crisis by supporting food pantries and nonprofits in the following ways:

Donate food, particularly shelf-stable proteins such as tuna, chicken, and peanut butter.

Contribute financially, enabling food banks to purchase large quantities of food at lower costs.

Volunteer your time at food drives, distribution events, or local food pantries.

Participate in city-sponsored drives and ongoing donation programs, such as those listed on the Longview city website.

Spread awareness through social media and community networks, encouraging others to join the effort.

For more details on how to get involved or to make an online contribution, visit longviewtexas.gov/food or donate through the Greater Longview United Way platform.

Together, the community can ensure that no child, senior, or family in Longview goes hungry during this difficult time.