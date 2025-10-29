Smith County Employee Recognitions

Sharon Gregory was honored during the Commissioners Court on Tuesday for 20 years of service to the Smith County Juvenile Services Department.

Sharon Gregory

Juvenile Services Director Ross Worley said he’s amazed at the job she does. She started in a part-time position more than 20 years ago and has worked her way up to executive assistant and office manager.

“She juggles a lot of things,” he said. “The cool thing about a career is when the people you work with are your friends. We have a great time in our office. She does a fantastic job.”

“She always has energy, always has ideas and I couldn’t do it without her, he said. “And she’s young enough she can do it for 20 more years. Congratulations.”

Ms. Gregory grew up in White Oak, and after living for many years in Dallas and Houston, she moved back home to be closer to family.

In March 2005, she started her career with Smith County as a part-time case aide, assisting probation officers with files, running errands, and whatever else was needed. In October 2005, she took a full-time position as an administrative assistant in the Data Management Department. In 2011, Ms. Gregory moved to the Administrative Department as an administrative assistant, where her primary duties were payroll and grant management. Worley said the department receives about $2 million in grants each year and it is hard to keep up with.

In May 2025, she was promoted to executive assistant/office manager. She supervises one administrative assistant and together they handle budget, payroll, purchasing and grants.

“I have been asked many times if I am going to retire now that I have my 20 years, and I always reply, ‘No, not right now.’ I don’t wake up dreading going to work. I enjoy my job, have great bosses, and have a wonderful work family here at Smith County,” she said.

Outside of work, Ms. Gregory enjoys spending time with her family and friends and volunteering with Girl Scouts, where she has been a leader for 18 years. It is not unlikely to find her on the road traveling or on a cruise ship, either, she added.

10 YEARS

Chad Hogue was recognized for 10 years of service to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Chad Hogue

He was appointed to serve as Smith County Fire Marshal on September 19, 2023.

Hogue has worked at the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office as assistant emergency management coordinator and deputy fire marshal since January 2017.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunities and experiences Smith County allows me to be a part of and I enjoy working with people,” Hogue said. “Working as patrol deputy, assistant fire marshal and fire marshal, it has all been a blessing. Smith County is my home and it’s a privilege that I get to serve here.”

Hogue said the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently staffed with topnotch individuals and he is looking forward to seeing how much good they can do for Smith County.

“I’m proud of the 10 years you have worked here. I think I can speak for all of us,” Commissioner John Moore.

He thanked him for recently stepping up into the role of overseeing the Animal Control Department.

“We appreciate all of your hard work,” Moore said.

From 2015-2017, Hogue worked as a Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy, and from 2012-2015, he served as the Gregg County Fire Marshal. From 2010-2015, he instructed Fire Academy Cadets through the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, and he served as an airport firefighter, deputy and EMT sergeant for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office from 2008-2012, and as a lieutenant firefighter and EMT for the Gladewater Fire Department from 1999-2008. He has also served as guest instructor at the Texas A&M University Municipal Fire School.

5 YEARS

Jay Latch

Jaye Latch is the Purchasing Director for Smith County and was honored for five years of service. Before joining Smith County on October 1, 2020, Jaye previously served as the Purchasing Agent for the City of Longview.

“Jaye has been a pleasure to work with,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said. “She is always willing to discuss things and work things out … Congratulations on your five and please stay here many more years.”

She has a bachelor’s degree from The University of Texas at Tyler and holds the following certifications: Certified Public Procurement Officer (CPPO) and a Certified Professional Public Buyer (CPPB). Jaye currently serves as a board member of the Texas Public Purchasing Association (TxPPA) and is the past president of the Public Purchasing Association of East Texas (PPAET).

Other Smith County employees who are celebrating work anniversaries but who were not in court include:

25 Years: Lee Webb, Sheriff’s Office

20 Years: Jorge Palacio, Sheriff’s Office

10 Years: Jordan Norris and Amber Niles, Purchasing Department; James Byrd, Road and Bridge Department; Jimmie Alaniz, County Clerk’s Office; Ryan Edmonds and Sandra Sessions, Sheriff’s Office; and Robert Cushion and Ty Worsham, IT Department.

5 Years: Donald Meadows, Road and Bridge Department; and Jason Hampton, Wade Robertson, Curtis Dinger, and Jordan Bradam, Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy photos by Smith County, Texas