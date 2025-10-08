Smith County Warrants Solution Program Runs October 6-17

“If you have an outstanding case that is in delinquent or warrant status for not fulfilling your obligation to the county for court fees or fines, whether it is a citation, a misdemeanor, or a felony, now is your chance to avoid arrest.” Smith County Judicial Compliance Director Sheryl Keel

Smith County is holding its Warrants Solution Program, offering those with arrest warrants for outstanding court fines a chance to pay them before being arrested.

“Each year, we hold a warrant roundup to allow people to pay their outstanding court fines and fees to avoid being arrested,” Smith County Judicial Compliance Director Sheryl Keel said.

If you have an outstanding warrant due to lack of payments, you should receive something from the Perdue Brandon Law Firm in the mail this week.

The Warrant Solutions Program runs from October 6-17. During that time, you can come in person without fear of being arrested and make your payment at the Smith County Clerk’s Office, on the third floor of the Annex Building, located at 200 E. Ferguson St., in Tyler. You can also call Perdue Brandon Law Firm to arrange to make payments and resolve your case. They can be reached at 1-866-870-8565.

Ms. Keel said there are more than 500 warrant cases. Her department sends those cases to Perdue once the person’s payment plan has expired or the terms of the case set by the judge have expired due to lack of payment.