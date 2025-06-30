Texas Bank and Trust: Where arts and community converge

Photography contest exhibition celebrates Texas beauty.

Story and photos by Joycelyne Fadojutimi

Texas Bank and Trust is once again demonstrating its commitment to the arts and community engagement with its Texas-sized vibrant annual Photography Contest and Exhibition, currently on display at the Main Bank Lobby located at 300 East Whaley in Downtown Longview, Texas . This year’s competition saw an outstanding 620 entries, with 43 photographers recognized for their stunning depictions of Texas life at a recent Sunday awards reception.

The contest, now in its 43rd year, provides a platform for both amateur and professional photographers to showcase their skills, attracting entries from 134 photographers across 68 Texas communities. Texas Bank and Trust supports these artists through cash prizes awarded in four categories – Fine Art, Human Interest, Landscape/Nature, and Spirit of Texas – as well as various special awards . The award-winning images will be prominently featured in the bank’s popular 2026 Collector’s Calendar.

Omni Club Birthday Card: Why the cow jumped over the moon: Spirit of Texas By BJ Wood Best of Show: Before the Draw: Spirit of Texas Becky Koesel

Ken Kirk, a veteran photographer with extensive experience in various genres, served as the juror for the competition, lending his expertise to the selection process. The exhibition offers a unique opportunity for the community to admire these captivating images, on display at the Main Bank lobby, 300 E. Whaley in downtown Longview, until Thursday, July 10 . Moreover, a People’s Choice Award will be announced, based on public votes collected during the exhibition period.

So, stay tuned.

Main photo: Texas Bank and Trust Marketing TEAM work hard to organize the annual Texas-sized vibrant annual Photography Contest and Exhibition – Karen Partee, Lori Osborne, Mandy Hooker, Aaron May, Sabrina Dickerson, Sarah Rector, Macey Alston, Becky Berry, Shannon Massey, Roxane Johns and Heather Mitchell.