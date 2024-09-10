Bank names Board

Texas Bank and Trust formally presents Student Board of Directors

Mary Gill and her daughter Madison Anderson, Dr. Wayne Guidre and wife Julie, attend the recent Texas Bank and Trust Student Board of Directors reception.

ETR Staff Report

Students, their families, school administrators and Texas Bank and Trust personnel recently gathered at the downtown location to introduce the 2024/2025 Student Board of Directors. This marks the 47th annual Student Board of Directors reception.

The program is designed to introduce students to banking and money management at a critical point in their lives and provide them necessary economic building blocks to earning, spending, saving, and investing money in tandem. But that is not all.

Student Board members will serve as advisors to the bank on developing the next two-year curriculum of the Student Board program.

Equally important, these Student Board members will test their ingenuity and business development skills with ”Investments Quest”. Investment Quest is a signature program back by popular demand. As aspiring entrepreneurs, students will have eight months to conceptualize a product, service, or business they could possibly bring to market.

Students will be divided into teams. These student teams will pitch their concepts to a panel of “potential investors” at their final meeting in April in hopes of securing hypothetical funding for the project. Panel members will represent local East Texas entrepreneurs familiar with what it takes to launch a new product or small business.

The team that is successful in bringing the largest amount of investment dollars for their innovation will be named and promoted to “TBT Young Entrepreneurs of the Year”.