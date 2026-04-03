Texas College Announces New President

Texas College Announces Dr. SherRhonda Gibbs as Its 24th President

ETR Staff Report

“The selection of Dr. SherRhonda Gibbs represents a defining moment for Texas College.” Bishop Lawrence Reddick III, Board Chair

Texas College is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. SherRhonda Gibbs as its next President, marking a historic milestone as she becomes the first woman to lead the institution since its founding in 1894. Dr. Gibbs’s selection represents both a celebration of excellence and a bold step forward for Texas College. As its first female president, she embodies the institution’s enduring commitment to progress, representation, and opportunity. Dr. Gibbs will begin the presidency on July 1, 2026.

Dr. SherRhonda Gibbs

A Visionary Leader for a Defining Moment

Dr. SherRhonda Gibbs is a visionary higher education leader, scholar, and entrepreneur with over two decades of experience spanning academia and industry. She brings a dynamic record of leadership, innovation, and impact in higher education, entrepreneurship, and industry. She currently serves as Dean of the Business and Economics Division at Morehouse College, where she has led transformative initiatives that strengthened academic rigor, expanded experiential learning, elevated national visibility and societal impact.

Dr. Gibbs holds a PhD in Business Administration – Management with research and teaching emphasis in Entrepreneurship from Jackson State University. She previously served as dean of the Monfort College of Business at the University of Northern Colorado (UNCO). Prior to her time at UNCO, she served as associate dean of accreditation and analytics, and director of the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Management, the largest school in the College of Business and at the university. She also held the Alvin Williams Endowed Chair of Minority Entrepreneurship. Dr. Gibbs also served on faculty at Jackson State University and spearheaded many entrepreneurial initiatives, including the first student pitch competition, the Women of Color Entrepreneurs conference, and cowrote the grant for the first Minority Business Enterprise Center in the state of Mississippi.

Dr. Gibbs has also held professional positions as a software engineer with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and at IBM. During her time at Morehouse, she contributed to raising more than $30 million to support student programs in real estate, entrepreneurship, asset management, finance and professional development while introducing new programs for faculty development in research and teaching innovation.

Dr. Gibbs has led national and global initiatives that connect academic excellence with real-world impact. Her leadership philosophy is grounded in transformational servant leadership, emphasizing integrity, collaboration, and a deep commitment to advancing opportunity and economic mobility for students and communities.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for Texas College as the institution advances its mission as a private, historically Black college affiliated with the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. Dr. Gibbs’s leadership reflects a deep alignment with the College’s commitment to faith, academic excellence, and community impact.

A Legacy of Impact and Innovation

Since joining Morehouse in 2022, Dr. Gibbs has:

Elevated academic programs through strategic curriculum innovation, including the Pre-Business Gateway initiative.

Expanded high-impact experiential learning through programs such as the Tiger Cooperative Education Program.

Expanded community outreach and social impact through the Global Symposium on Social Justice and Social Entrepreneurship.

Advanced student success through initiatives like Transform and the Morehouse Finance Academy.

Strengthened career pathways via the Morehouse Real Estate Institute, SENT Startup Competition, and UNCF’s Project ACCLAIM.

Cultivated corporate and philanthropic partnerships that enhanced student access and outcomes.

A Historic First for Texas College

Texas College was founded in early 1894 by a group of ministers of what was then called the Colored Methodist Episcopal Church in America (now, Christian Methodist Episcopal Church). It’s latest President, Dr. Dwight J. Fennell, tendered his resignation in 2025 as of June 30, 2026. He leaves a legacy of being the second longest tenured president (18 years), leading the College into balance budgets for 17 of his 18 years, and in increasing the Endowment from less than $600,000 to more than $13 million.

Dr. Gibbs’s selection represents both a celebration of excellence and a bold step forward for Texas College. As its first female president, she embodies the institution’s enduring commitment to progress, representation, and opportunity.

Looking Ahead: A New Era for Texas College

As President, Dr. Gibbs will lead Texas College into its next chapter, focused on:

Strengthening its identity as a premier applied liberal arts institution.

Expanding career pathways in high-demand fields such as supply chain, health professions, and education.

Enhancing student belongingness and retention through innovative support models.

Driving regional economic transformation in East Texas.

Building strategic partnerships with industry, faith-based organizations, and alumni.

A Message of Gratitude and Transition

Dr. Gibbs will conclude her service at Morehouse College at the end of the current academic year. Texas College joins the Morehouse community in celebrating her extraordinary contributions and thanking her for her impactful leadership.

“The selection of Dr. SherRhonda Gibbs represents a defining moment for Texas College. Her visionary leadership, commitment to student success, and record of transformative impact position her to lead this institution into a bold and prosperous future. We are glad to welcome her as our next President.” – Bishop Lawrence Reddick III, Board Chair

Please join us in congratulating Dr. SherRhonda Gibbs on this historic achievement and in welcoming her to the Texas College community. Texas College moves forward grounded in faith, driven by purpose, and inspired by visionary leadership.

Courtesy photos Texas College