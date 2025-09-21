The beauty of quiet kindness: Ordinary acts, extraordinary impact

By Godswill Ogbonnaya

We often think of heroism as grand gestures or headline-making deeds, yet the trues form of greatness lies in simple acts of kindness done with love. From the Good Samaritan to everyday heroes in our communities, ordinary people remind us that compassion, humility, and sacrifice are powerful tools in God’s hands. A smile, a helping hand, or a word of encouragement can transform lives in ways unseen, proving that extraordinary impact often begins with the smallest, most ordinary choices made in love.



From teachers to volunteers, they’re changing lives with small acts, and their stories will inspire you to make a difference, and there’s more to their stories waiting to be discovered. Little wonder it’s observed, “Almost every day we hear stories of people who have done extraordinary things in their lives. But what we don’t realize is that often these people started out in very ordinary ways. Surprisingly, the word ‘hero’ is drastically overused. Yet every day, there is someone somewhere in the world who is making a big difference to a person’s life. They aren’t famous or noticed. They aren’t rich. Sometimes, they never even had an education of their own. But these people are the epitome of humility, of compassion, and of love, and they do what they do day by day, with no recognition or help, and nor do they expect it.



The scripture is filled with small, small acts of kindness. Very popular among them is the story of Good Samaritan who had to stop his journey to show kindness to a man attacked by robbers while clergy men and other important personalities passed by.



Also, in Luke Gospel chapter 7:37ff when a certain woman immoral behavior from that city heard that Jesus was having dinner with his disciples, she brought a beautiful Alabaster jar of expensive perfume. She knelt behind Him at His feet weeping. Her tears fell on His feet, and she wiped them off with her hair. Then she kept kneeling her feet and putting perfume on them. This single act of kindness registers her in the book of life.



In another instance, in Luke 5:17ff, Jesus was teaching and healing, and certain friends heard of Jesus power and carry their paralyzed friend on a sleeping mate. They tried to pass through the door and window but couldn’t because of the crowd. They eventually tried the rooftop. They lowered the sick man on the mate down into the crowd right in front of Jesus. This act of love was phenomenon and highly commendable. Jesus commended their faith, and we could see the determination and courage of these

friends to ensure that their sick man met with Jesus. The above stories teach us to embrace small sacrifices and acts of kindness with love.

We are invited to learn to show just little kindness. We shall offer each moment of our day whether a routine chore or a difficult task – as a gift to God. There are many ways you can show acts of kindness or love. Not every act of kindness cost money. You can help a child do her homework. Guide elderly to cross a major road. Give flowers to elderly person as an act of love to celebrate her/his birthday. You can donate food to the homeless or even help a widow raise a child. No matter how little those little acts of

love glorify God and bring down blessings to us.



“Moses said to the Lord, ‘Pardon your servant, Lord. I have never been eloquent, neither in the past nor since you have spoken to your servant. I am slow of speech and tongue.’” – Exodus 4:10; “‘Pardon me, my Lord,’ Gideon replied, ‘but how can I save Israel? My clan is the weakest in Manasseh, and I am the least in my family.’” – Judges 6:15; “Truly I tell you, among those born of women there has not risen anyone greater than John the Baptist; yet whoever is least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he.”

– Matthew 11:1; “When they saw the courage of Peter and John and realized that they were unschooled, ordinary men, they were astonished and took note that these men had been with Jesus.” – Acts 4:13. “But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong.” – 1 Corinthians 1:27.



Let Us Pray …



Heavenly Father, we thank You for the gift of life and the simple opportunities You place before us each day to love and serve others. Teach us, Lord, to see greatness not in grand displays, but in the quiet, humble acts of kindness that reflect your heart. Help us to be like the Good Samaritan—ready to pause, to care, and to give even when it is inconvenient. May our words bring comfort, our hands bring help, and our lives reflect Your light. Use our ordinary moments to bring forth extraordinary blessings in the lives

of others. And as we sow little seeds of love, let them grow into fruits that glorify You and strengthen our communities. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.



Dedication: This message is lovingly dedicated to all the everyday heroes—seen and unseen—who choose to make the world brighter through small acts of kindness. To the ones who give without seeking recognition, who lift others with compassion, and who transform ordinary moments into extraordinary blessings, may your quiet sacrifices continue to ripple through lives and glorify God.

Godswill Ogbonnaya is a Reverend and evangelist.