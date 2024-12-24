GOD’S WORD: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son.” – John 3: 16a

By Glenn Miller

Each Christmas season there seems to be some particular item that is on everyone’s Christmas list. One year it was Beanie-Babies. Another year it was Cabbage Patch Dolls. And yet another year it was the Sony Walkman.

Each year we search high and low for the perfect gift, but let’s face it, the “perfect gift” is fleeting at best. Yet there are other gifts, true gifts, that we can give that can never diminish, tarnish, or lose their value.

For that special someone who has wronged you or hurt you, give the gift of forgiveness.

For that person who is lonely and without family this season, gift the gift of presence.

For that fellow who comes to you in need, give the gift of sharing your wealth.

For that soul who calls upon you to listen to their plight, give the gift of compassion.

And finally, for that person who least deserves anything from you at all, give the gift of LOVE.

These gifts are not hard to find, and you don’t have to get trampled to get them. They have been freely given to us by the birth of a little baby in Bethlehem over two-thousand years ago. There’s enough for everybody and in fact, the more you give of these gifts, the more of these gifts you receive.

These are the REAL gifts of Christmas.