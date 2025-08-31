THE UNDERTAKER IN THE PULPIT

Losing souls with a frown, rediscover the joy that radiates from a redeemed life

By Guido Ministries

A deacon was asked by his pastor to meet a guest speaker at the local airport. He stood

patiently waiting and looking at each traveler as they claimed their luggage and then left

the airport. But he was not comfortable in approaching any of them and asking, “Are

you the one who is scheduled to speak at the First Baptist Church?”



Finally, he noticed a gentleman who was wearing a dark blue suit, red tie and carrying

a briefcase. Ah, he thought, that’s our guest.



Approaching him he asked, “Pardon me, Sir, but are you the minister who is to speak at

the First Baptist Church tomorrow?”



“No,” came the reply. “It’s my indigestion that makes me look like this.”



How sad it is that people associate gloom and doom with godliness and not happiness

and gladness. If there is anything that should separate the born again from those who do

not know Christ as Savior, it is the sign of joy! We who have been released from the

power of sin and the grip of Satan ought to always have a smile on our faces and

thankfulness in our hearts.



“I might have been a minister myself,” confessed Oliver Wendell Holmes, “for all I

know, if a certain clergyman had not looked and talked like an undertaker.”



God’s Word does not say, “Be careful not to smile. The world is in terrible shape. The

end will soon be here.” Rather, “Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth. Worship Him

with gladness; come before Him with joyful songs.” – Psalm 100:1