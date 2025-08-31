THE UNDERTAKER IN THE PULPIT
Losing souls with a frown, rediscover the joy that radiates from a redeemed life
By Guido Ministries
A deacon was asked by his pastor to meet a guest speaker at the local airport. He stood
patiently waiting and looking at each traveler as they claimed their luggage and then left
the airport. But he was not comfortable in approaching any of them and asking, “Are
you the one who is scheduled to speak at the First Baptist Church?”
Finally, he noticed a gentleman who was wearing a dark blue suit, red tie and carrying
a briefcase. Ah, he thought, that’s our guest.
Approaching him he asked, “Pardon me, Sir, but are you the minister who is to speak at
the First Baptist Church tomorrow?”
“No,” came the reply. “It’s my indigestion that makes me look like this.”
How sad it is that people associate gloom and doom with godliness and not happiness
and gladness. If there is anything that should separate the born again from those who do
not know Christ as Savior, it is the sign of joy! We who have been released from the
power of sin and the grip of Satan ought to always have a smile on our faces and
thankfulness in our hearts.
“I might have been a minister myself,” confessed Oliver Wendell Holmes, “for all I
know, if a certain clergyman had not looked and talked like an undertaker.”
God’s Word does not say, “Be careful not to smile. The world is in terrible shape. The
end will soon be here.” Rather, “Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth. Worship Him
with gladness; come before Him with joyful songs.” – Psalm 100:1