Three Lakes Student Finalist in Statewide “I Am Texas” Contest

Story by Jennifer Hines

Tyler ISD is proud to announce that Viviana Llamas, a student at Three Lakes Middle School, has been named a finalist in the 2025 I Am Texas Writing and Art Contest hosted by The Bryan Museum in Galveston. Viviana’s artwork, titled Paton, earned her a place among outstanding student writers and artists from across Texas.

As a finalist, Viviana’s work will be published in the 2025 Historian’s Journal, which will become part of the Museum’s permanent library collection. Additionally, her artwork will be featured in the finalist exhibition, on display at The Bryan Museum from September 26 to November 23, 2025.

Finalists are also invited to attend the special I Am Texas Reception at the Museum on November 23, where contest winners will be announced.



“Having Vivian named as a finalist is a huge honor for her and Tyler ISD Visual and Performing Arts,” Director of Visual and Performing Arts Luke Dean said. “In this statewide contest, she is the only art finalist from East Texas. I’m also thankful for the encouragement and guidance she received from her art teacher, Nicole Moody, at Three Lakes Middle School.”



The I Am Texas contest was launched in 2022 when The Bryan Museum and the iWrite literacy organization collaborated to publish the Guinness World Record-breaking largest book in the world, featuring the work of 1,000 Texas students. Since then, the contest has grown each year, offering students in grades 2–12 the opportunity to share their unique perspectives through writing and art while earning scholarships and publishing prizes.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.