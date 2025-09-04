TJC Apache Belles introduce 2025-26 officers, team roster

The TJC Apache Belles kicked off their 78th year

“Being named the director of the Apache Belles is a huge honor in which I do not take lightly..” Happi Deason Byrne, Director of the Tyler Junior College Apache Belles

The Tyler Junior College Apache Belles officially kicked off their 78th year on Friday, with their annual Formal Announcements and high-kick performance.

The Apache Belles are under the direction of Happi Deason Byrne. Interim artistic director and choreographer is Lilly Capetillo, and Bridget Cost is specialist.

Byrne, Capetillo, and Cost are all former Apache Belles themselves.

“Being named the director of the Apache Belles is a huge honor in which I do not take lightly, and I am so thankful and humbled to have been placed in charge of such a fabulous and wholesome organization,” said Byrne, who began her tenure as director in January.

“Formal Announcements mark the official beginning of our year, and it’s the team’s first public performance of the season. For the sophomores, it is their time to step into their role as new leaders of the team; and for our freshmen, it marks the ceremonial beginning of their journey as an Apache Belle.”

In addition to the introduction of the 2025-26 team, Friday’s event featured the live announcement of officers of the 78th line and the debut of this year’s high-kick routine. Freshmen also received their official Apache Belle necklaces, a memento of their time on the Apache Belles line.

Officers for the year include: Paige Phlieger, head dance captain, Crandall; dance captains, Katie Hinch, White Oak; Reese Phillips, Frisco; Valerie Hahn, Sealy; and Delayna Deer, Midlothian.

“It’s a magical night!” Byrne said. “Not only do our freshman take their official places as Apache Belles, but everyone also learns who the new head dance captain and dance captains will be for the year. TJC administrators, family, friends and our Belle Gold (alumni) also attend this event to cheer on these accomplishments and first successes of the season.”

TJC Apache Belles officers for 2025-26 are (from left): Katie Hinch, dance captain, White Oak; Reese Phillips, dance captain, Frisco; Paige Phlieger, head dance captain, Crandall; Valerie Hahn, dance captain, Sealy; and Delayna Deer, dance captain, Midlothian.

Introducing the 2025-26 team

Sophomores and members of the 78th Line: Abigail Aguilar, Katy; Macy Beeler, Lindale; Jadelyn Chavez, Arlington; Emily Cheng, Frisco; Riley D’Elana, McKinney; DeLayna Deer, Midlothian; Jorja Flake, Tyler; Valerie Hahn, Sealy; Trinity Haynie, Justin; Litzy Hernandez, Carrollton; Katie Hinch, White Oak; Emily Ibarra, Denton; Brooklyn King, Mansfield; Kaitlyn Martin, Katy; Shelby Mason, Sacramento, California; Kalyn O’Connor, Longview; Reese Phillips, Wiley; Paige Phlieger, Forney; Natalia Rawlinson, Mansfield; and Eliana Sandhir, Frisco.

Freshmen and members of the 79th Line: Ariel Belk, Deer Park; Giulianna Bell, McKinney; Ashley Blair, Deer Park; Maddy Careaga, Deer Park; Baylie Clark, Huntington; Averi Davis, Lindale; Ava Duron, Houston; Brooklynn Essary, Brownsboro; Stacey Gonzalez, Katy; Emma Gilmore, Wylie; Ashtyn Lucas, Kilgore; Addison Maroney, Hallsville; Jaclyn Moore, Argyle; Jaci Stevenson, Vidor; Shira Strohl, Carrollton; and Abby Weaver, Hallsville.

For more information, go to TJC.edu/ApacheBelles.

Courtesy photos by Tyler Junior College