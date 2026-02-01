By Guido Ministries

Little Billy Taylor had been sick for a while, and his friend came to see him every day. This touched Billy’s mother’s heart, so she thanked him for visiting her son so faithfully. “That’s O.K., Mrs. Taylor,” he said. “But if Billy dies, may I have his new bike?”

How like so many of us! We do things to get, not to give. Like an onion, our selfishness has layers: self-seeking, self-pleasing, self-will, and self-glory. We may serve others, but too often we expect something in return—recognition, reward, or personal gain. Jesus, however, modeled pure giving, sacrificing His life for us without expecting anything back. His example challenges us to examine our motives.

Are we serving to give or to get? Do we help others for their sake or for our own? God calls us to peel away the layers of self, seeking His heart instead. True giving reflects Christ’s love—selfless, unconditional, and sacrificial. It’s visiting the sick without ulterior motives, helping a neighbor without expecting favors, or sharing the gospel out of genuine care.

Start today by asking God to reveal any selfish motives in your heart. Pray for a spirit of generosity and serve someone without expecting anything in return. It might be a kind word, a small act of service, or a prayer for another’s need. As we surrender our selfishness to God, He transforms us to live like Jesus—giving freely for His glory.

Prayer:

Lord, forgive my selfish ways. Strip away the layers of self-seeking and fill me with Your selfless love. Help me serve others to give, not to get. Amen.

Scripture For Today:

Just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many. Matthew 20:28