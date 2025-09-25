Tyler High School’s Dawn Stewart Records 400th Career Victory

Story by Jennifer Hines

“The relationships this profession has afforded me, the word that comes to mind is definitely gratitude.” Tyler High School Volleyball Head Coach Dawn Stewart

Tyler High School Volleyball Head Coach Dawn Stewart notched her 400th career victory with a 3-1 victory over Mount Pleasant on Tuesday, September 23.

“I feel nothing but gratitude, coaching against a former player (Mount Pleasant), having a former player on our coaching staff, and having my daughter coach one of our middle school teams,” Coach Stewart said. “The relationships this profession has afforded me, the word that comes to mind is definitely gratitude.”

Coach Stewart is in her second season on the sidelines for the Lady Lions. She has seen immense improvement in her program, with Tyler High holding a 12-12 record this season. During her first season, the squad included eight all-district honorees, including District 10-5A Blocker of the Year Zaniah Johnson and First Team All-District selection Kaelyn McLean. The Lady Lions finished with six wins in district play, their highest mark since the 2019 season.

Stewart’s head coaching career started at Hooks in 2009, and she was named back-to-back District Coach of the Year (2011, 2012). Later, at Arkansas High, she was twice named Texarkana Area-Gazette Volleyball Coach of the Year (2014, 2015). At Carthage, she racked up the accolades, including being named District Coach of the Year (2019, 2020, 2021), Longview News-Journal East Texas Coach of the Year (2019), and helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 2019 State Semifinalist appearance. She has also had stints at Atlanta, Spring Hill, and Edgewood.

“I was told if you help enough people get to where they want to go, you win by default,” Coach Stewart said. “I thank God, my family, our staff, the community, and Tyler ISD for the opportunity.”

Courtesy photos by Tyler Independent School District