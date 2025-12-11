Tyler ISD 8th Graders Explore High School Programs at CTC

By Jennifer Hines

Tyler, TX – This week, Tyler ISD’s Career & Technical Education (CTE) department hosted an exciting 8th Grade Exploration event at the Career & Technology Center (CTC). Students from Birdwell, Moore, Caldwell, Boulter, Hubbard, and Three Lakes middle schools had the opportunity to tour the facility, engage with current high school students, and learn about various programs of study available.

Approximately 65-80 student ambassadors from Tyler High School and Legacy High School led small groups through six different showcase locations inside the CTC. Each station featured three to four programs of study, offering hands-on activities, demonstrations, and personal insights from the student ambassadors. The rotating format allowed 8th graders to experience a broad overview of career pathways and technical programs in an interactive setting.

“Eighth grade exploration is a great opportunity for students to step into a high school setting and get a glimpse of what high school looks, feels, and sounds like,” CTE Counselor Sarah Jane Walker said. “The students realize how many program options they have and better understand how they can make course choices that meet their interests and personal college and career goals.”

This event plays a crucial role in helping incoming high schoolers make informed decisions about their educational paths and future careers by exposing them early to the opportunities offered through Tyler ISD’s CTE career pathways and programs.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.

Courtesy photo Tyler Independent School District