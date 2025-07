Tyler ISD Approves Major Salary Increases for 2025-2026 Following State Funding

โ€œ๐–๐žโ€™๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐›๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‹๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ž๐ญ ๐‡๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐Ÿ ๐š๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ฌ๐ก ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž,โ€ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ซ. ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ฒ ๐‚๐ซ๐š๐ฐ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ ๐ฌ๐š๐ข๐.

Tyler, TX โ€“ During its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, July 21, the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2025-2026 Budget and Compensation Structure, reflecting significant investments in staff salaries following the passage of House Bill 2 by the Texas Legislature.

House Bill 2, which allocates $8.5 billion in public education funding statewide, includes

provisions for teacher pay raises and additional formula increases aimed at supporting

educators across Texas.

โ€œWeโ€™re incredibly appreciative that the Legislature was able to get House Bill 2 across

the finish line,โ€ Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. โ€œThis means a $2,500 or even $5,000 raise for many of our teachers in Tyler ISD, which is a major step forward in

valuing their work and commitment.โ€

Under the new plan:

The starting salary for certified teachers will increase by $1,500 to $52,000.

Teachers with 1 year of experience, though not funded by HB 2, will receive a

$1,500 raise.

Teachers with 2 years of experience, though not funded by HB 2 or included in

the previous pay scale increases, will receive a $1,000 raise.

Teachers with 3-4 years of experience will receive a $2,500 raise, funded

through HB 2.

Teachers with 5+ years of experience will see a $5,000 raise, funded through HB 2.

Tyler ISD approved additional pay increases outside of HB 2:

3% increase of the midpoint of the pay grade for professional employees.

5% increase of the midpoint for clerical and manual trades employees.

ย Employees previously included in the teacher pay scale but not classified as certified teachers under HB 2 will receive raises according to the Districtโ€™s existing compensation

structure.