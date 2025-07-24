Tyler ISD Approves Major Salary Increases for 2025-2026 Following State Funding

“𝐖𝐞’𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟐 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞,” 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐫. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝.

Tyler, TX – During its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, July 21, the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2025-2026 Budget and Compensation Structure, reflecting significant investments in staff salaries following the passage of House Bill 2 by the Texas Legislature.

House Bill 2, which allocates $8.5 billion in public education funding statewide, includes

provisions for teacher pay raises and additional formula increases aimed at supporting

educators across Texas.

“We’re incredibly appreciative that the Legislature was able to get House Bill 2 across

the finish line,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “This means a $2,500 or even $5,000 raise for many of our teachers in Tyler ISD, which is a major step forward in

valuing their work and commitment.”

Under the new plan:

The starting salary for certified teachers will increase by $1,500 to $52,000.

Teachers with 1 year of experience, though not funded by HB 2, will receive a

$1,500 raise.

Teachers with 2 years of experience, though not funded by HB 2 or included in

the previous pay scale increases, will receive a $1,000 raise.

Teachers with 3-4 years of experience will receive a $2,500 raise, funded

through HB 2.

Teachers with 5+ years of experience will see a $5,000 raise, funded through HB 2.

Tyler ISD approved additional pay increases outside of HB 2:

3% increase of the midpoint of the pay grade for professional employees.

5% increase of the midpoint for clerical and manual trades employees.

Employees previously included in the teacher pay scale but not classified as certified teachers under HB 2 will receive raises according to the District’s existing compensation

structure.