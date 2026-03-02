Tyler ISD Campuses Wrap-Up Black History Month Celebrations

ETR Staff Report

Tyler, TX – Throughout February, Tyler ISD campuses have hosted meaningful events to honor the legacy, culture, and contributions of Black Americans. Among the highlights was a vibrant program at Jones Elementary School that celebrated Jazz culture through the perspective of Black heroes.

Student dressed as Florence Mills

Students, families, staff, and community members gathered to experience a morning filled with music, spoken word performances, and a 5th Grade Living History Museum, where students portrayed influential Black Americans who shaped history through leadership, innovation, and artistry.

Student Presentations Student Drummers

The campus welcomed local vendors and entrepreneurs, providing an opportunity to spotlight Black-owned businesses and foster community connections. Members of Greek Life organizations also participated, adding to the celebratory atmosphere and reinforcing the importance of service, scholarship, and unity.

Through powerful student performances and carefully researched presentations, the event emphasized the impact of Jazz as both a musical movement and a cultural force rooted in resilience, creativity, and expression.

Greek Life

“Families, staff, and community members were invited to join us as our students honored influential Black Americans through music, spoken word, and a living museum displayed by our 5th graders,” teacher Adrienne Hokerk said. “We are incredibly proud of the hard work, creativity, and respect our students demonstrated, they truly did an outstanding job.”

As Black History Month concludes, Tyler ISD campuses remain committed to providing students with opportunities to celebrate history, honor influential leaders, and reflect on the lasting impact of Black contributions in our community and beyond.

Students on Stage

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.