Tyler ISD Celebrates Black History Month with Districtwide Events

ETR Staff Report

Tyler, TX – Tyler ISD is celebrating Black History Month throughout February with a variety of events, programs, and learning opportunities across district campuses.

Schools will honor the history, culture, and contributions of Black Americans through guest speakers, student performances, classroom activities, and special campus programs designed to educate and inspire.

The month kicked off with a Black History Celebration at Ramey Elementary School on Thursday, February 5, at 9:30 a.m., featuring performances by fourth- and fifth-grade students. Unified by a “Glow Party” theme symbolizing light, voice, and visibility, the program invites students to answer the guiding question, “Who would you invite to the party?” through choral singing, instrumental music, movement and dance, and spoken word that highlight influential figures and contributions in Black history.

As part of the celebration, Tyler ISD observed College Colors Day on Friday, February 6, encouraging students and staff to wear college apparel. The district’s AVID department invites participants to show their school pride by wearing gear from colleges and universities of their choice, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“Black History Month provides an opportunity for our students to learn, reflect, and celebrate the many individuals and stories that have shaped our nation,” Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines said. “We are proud of the meaningful ways our campuses are engaging students through education, creativity, and community connection.”

Throughout the month, Tyler ISD will share highlights from campus events and celebrations, showcasing student voices and experiences that emphasize the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

For more information about upcoming events, the history of Black History Month, and a photo gallery of celebrations from across the district, visit tylerisd.org/bhm.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.