Tyler ISD CTC Cosmetology Students Gain Real-World Experience

Tyler, TX – The Tyler ISD Career & Technology Center (CTC) Cosmetology Program is giving students a powerful, hands-on learning experience by operating a fully functioning salon, where students provide professional beauty services to the community while preparing for successful careers in the cosmetology industry.

Through this program, students are working toward earning their Cosmetology Operator’s License, which allows them to be licensed in hair, skin, and nail services. Under the guidance of certified instructors, students gain real-world experience that mirrors a professional salon environment, from client consultations and sanitation practices to technical skills such as cutting, coloring, styling, facials, and nail services.

“The salon experience helps students bridge the gap between classroom instruction and real-world application,” Cosmetology Instructor Kortney Zuber said. “It’s not just about beauty—it’s about empowerment.”

By serving clients, students develop confidence, professionalism, and strong communication skills while building trust with their customers. These experiences prepare students for immediate entry into the workforce after graduation, whether they choose to work in salons, spas, or provide on-location services for events, productions, or media. The program also introduces students to entrepreneurship, teaching foundational business skills that support future paths such as salon ownership, freelancing, retailing professional products, education, competition, or careers in film, fashion, and social media.

Student giving facial

Students leave the program with a strong portfolio, industry-ready technical skills, and an understanding of customer service and business operations, allowing them to quickly translate their training into paid work and long-term professional growth.

Student giving manicure Student cutting and styling hair

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 903-262-1910. Payment is via

card only.

The salon is open from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the following dates (subject to change): March 5 and 26; and April 9 and 30.

Services & Prices:

 Haircut (Shampoo Included) — $10

 Haircut (Shampoo, Blow-Dry & Style) — $20

 Shampoo & Blow-Dry Style — $15

 Shampoo, Blow-Dry & Silk Press — $25

 Facials — $10

 Hair Tinsel — $5

For a decade, the CTC has provided students with hands-on learning experiences, industry certifications, and real-world skills that prepare them for high-demand careers and postsecondary success through 25 Programs of Study.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.