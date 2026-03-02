Tyler ISD CTC Marks 10 Years of Impact and Innovation

ETR Staff Report

Tyler, TX – Today, Tyler ISD proudly celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Career & Technology Center (CTC), marking a decade of innovation, hands-on learning, and workforce readiness for students across the district.

“Not only is the Career & Technology Center well thought of in East Texas, it’s also renowned across the state of Texas.” Dr. Marty Crawford, Superintendent of Tyler Independent School District Jalam Lewis and Dr. Marty Crawford

Community members, business partners, district leaders, and former and current staff gathered for a special program held at 11:00 a.m. The celebration featured remarks from Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD Board President Yvonne Atkins, and Mark Randall of Tyler Proud. Speakers highlighted the center’s growth, student success stories, and the strong partnerships that have made the CTC a model for career and technical education across the region.

During the program, a Certificate of Congressional Recognition was presented to the Career & Technology Center by a representative from Congressman Nathaniel Moran’s office, honoring the campus’s commitment to preparing students for success in high-demand career fields.

Executive Director of College and Career, Dr. Kristen Walls, reflected on the center’s early days and its lasting impact.

“Back in 2015, I was one of the first teachers who taught here at the time,” Dr. Walls said. “We were so lucky to have a community that invested in career and technology, ultimately leading to better futures for so many of our students as well as helping our workforce and economy in Tyler.”

Since opening its doors, the CTC has expanded programming to meet workforce demands, providing students with industry-based certifications, dual credit opportunities, and real-world experiences in high-demand fields. The center continues to serve as a pipeline connecting Tyler ISD students with local industry and postsecondary pathways.

“Not only is the Career & Technology Center well thought of in East Texas, it’s also renowned across the state of Texas,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford. “Our community has done great things in support of our school system. While there are too many to list, we thank every individual, group, organization, institution, and advisory council that made the CTC what it is today.”

Immediately following the program, guests participated in guided campus tours, visiting classrooms and labs where students demonstrated skills in areas ranging from health science and engineering to culinary arts and skilled trades. The tours provided attendees with a firsthand look at the innovative instruction and cutting-edge equipment that have defined the center over the past decade.

As the Career & Technology Center enters its second decade, Tyler ISD remains committed to expanding opportunities, strengthening industry partnerships, and preparing every student for success in college, career, and life.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org

Courtesy photos Tyler Independent School District