Tyler ISD Culinary Arts Program Cooks Up Career-Ready Skills

Earning dual credit through Tyler Junior College

Story by Jennifer Hines

The Culinary Arts program at Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology Center (CTC) is serving up more than just delicious food—it’s preparing students for success in the food and beverage industry through hands-on learning, industry certifications, and real-world experiences in a student-operated café.

Designed to prepare students for both immediate employment and continued education, the program blends technical training with authentic, on-the-job applications. Students begin by earning the ServSafe Food Handler Permit, a foundational credential required to advance into upper-level culinary courses. By the end of their junior year, they can earn the ServSafe Manager Certification, an industry-recognized credential that opens doors to supervisory roles in restaurants, catering services, and hospitality

management.

Students can also earn dual credit through Tyler Junior College (TJC), giving them a head start on their post-secondary journey in the culinary arts. This partnership allows students to graduate high school with both industry certifications and college credit—an advantage that sets them apart in the workforce or higher education.

The student-run café, a highlight of the program, offers the public a taste of the students’ culinary creations. The café’s menu is released each Monday, and it operates on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Catering options are also available upon request. NOTE: The café is typically not open the week before or after a school holiday break. You can call 903.262.1024 to verify before visiting. Visitors will need their ID to access campus.



“Watching students work with food has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,”said Chef Megan Strother, Culinary Arts instructor. “Seeing a student take on a challenge and succeed is always rewarding, but watching a student fail, learn, and try again means even more to me than any prize I could imagine. The opportunities Tyler ISD provides through Career and Technology Education are truly changing students’ lives every day. I couldn’t be more grateful to be at work for Tyler.”

Graduates of the Tyler ISD Culinary Arts program are well-prepared to pursue careers in professional kitchens, launch their own food ventures, or continue their education at culinary institutes and universities. Whether they choose to enter the workforce or further their studies, Tyler ISD’s Culinary Arts students leave with the skills, credentials, and confidence to succeed in a rapidly growing industry.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.