Tyler ISD Expands Welding Program to Meet Growing Student Demand

Story by Jennifer Hines

“We’re proud to offer a program that equips students with certifications, experience, and the confidence to succeed right out of high school or pursue post-secondary education.” Dr. Kristen Walls, Tyler Independent School District Executive Director of College and Career

Tyler, TX – When a Tyler ISD senior picks up a welding torch, they’re not just practicing a skill—they’re preparing for a career in one of Texas’ most in-demand industries. For many, that torch leads to a job offer before graduation, dual credit college courses already underway, or an industry certification that makes them workforce-ready on day one. That’s the power of the Tyler ISD Welding Program.

Since its launch in August 2020, the program has expanded significantly, now serving more than 500 students across grades 9–12, making it the second-largest Career & Technical Education (CTE) program in the district, behind only Health Science. To accommodate this surge in interest, the district has added new welding facilities, technology, and course offerings, ensuring every student has access to industry-level training and real-world experience.

CTE-Welding

Students begin their pathway with Principles of Manufacturing at their home campus before advancing to Welding I at the Career & Technology Center (CTC), where they earn the NCCER Core Certification required for advanced study. From there, they progress to Welding II to pursue the NCCER Welding I Certification. By senior year, students are prepared to take the American Welding Society (AWS) Certified Welder examination. An expanded dual credit partnership with Tyler Junior College (TJC) West allows seniors to earn college credit toward an associate’s degree in Welding Technology while still in high school.

The district’s decision to establish a standalone Welding Program was guided by Texas Labor Market Data, which identifies welding as a high-demand, high-wage, and highly skilled occupation across East Texas and the state. What began as an extension of Agricultural Mechanics has evolved into a cornerstone of Tyler ISD’s CTE offerings—one that provides clear pathways to both post-secondary education and immediate employment.

CTC Welding Students

To support this growth, Tyler ISD invested in major facility upgrades at the CTC, including the addition of eight new outdoor welding bays, which now brings the total to outdoor welding bays, which now brings the total to 17. The program also added a plasma cutter, design software, and a state-of-the-art virtual welding lab, where students practice in a simulated environment that builds muscle memory, reduces material costs, and prepares them for live welding.

The program’s success is reflected in its outcomes. Many graduates continue their training at TJC West, while others enter the workforce in fields such as construction, manufacturing, or skilled trades. Local employers—including Eastman, Trane, Jasper Ventures, Inc., and Tyler Pipe—actively recruit Tyler ISD welding students through the district’s annual Opportunity Fair, one of the largest in East Texas.

“The expansion of our welding program not only reflects student interest but also the needs of our community,” Tyler ISD Executive Director of College and Career, Dr. Kristen Walls, said. “We’re proud to offer a program that equips students with certifications, experience, and the confidence to succeed right out of high school or pursue post-secondary education.”

The Tyler ISD Welding Program represents the district’s ongoing commitment to preparing students for the future. By combining rigorous instruction, advanced technology, and strong industry partnerships, Tyler ISD is ensuring its graduates are not just ready for what’s next—they’re prepared to lead it.



For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org

Courtesy photos by Tyler Independent School District