Tyler ISD Foundation Awards 22 Grants to Inspire Classroom Innovation

By Jennifer Hines

“These grants allow teachers to bring new ideas to life and meet important classroom needs that aren’t always funded.” Suzette Farr, Executive Director, Tyler Independent School District Foundation

Tyler ISD Grant Patrol 2026

Tyler, TX – Cheers, music, and school spirit filled the halls as the Tyler ISD Foundation Grant Patrol surprised educators across 17 Tyler ISD campuses, announcing the 2025–2026 Grants for Great Ideas recipients. Even with rainy, cold weather outside, Foundation board members, district leaders, and community partners brought excitement and smiles to every campus they visited.

As the Grant Patrol made its rounds, students and staff eagerly joined in the celebration, applauding teachers as they were awarded funding for creative and forward-thinking classroom projects. These grants will support hands-on, engaging learning experiences designed to spark curiosity and strengthen student achievement.

“Supporting innovative teaching is central to our mission,” said Tyler ISD Foundation Executive Director Suzette Farr. “These grants allow teachers to bring new ideas to life and meet important classroom needs that aren’t always funded. Grant Patrol Day is one of our favorites because we get to see firsthand the impact these awards have on both teachers and students.”

This year, the Foundation awarded 22 grants benefiting 17 campuses throughout the district. Funded projects range from immersive classroom transformation kits at Owens Elementary School to the addition of 3D printing technology at Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School.

The Tyler ISD Foundation is the nonprofit partner of Tyler ISD, dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities through innovative programs, classroom grants, and scholarships. Since 1990, the Foundation has invested more than $4.1 million in Tyler ISD classrooms. The Tyler ISD Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) organization, and all donations are tax-deductible. To learn more or support the Foundation, visit tylerisd.org/foundation.

Courtesy photos by Tyler Independent School District