Longview, Texas
25 January 2026
Tyler ISD Foundation Awards 22 Grants to Inspire Classroom Innovation
Education

Tyler ISD Foundation Awards 22 Grants to Inspire Classroom Innovation

ETR Team
Jan 24, 2026

By Jennifer Hines

“These grants allow teachers to bring new ideas to life and meet important classroom needs that aren’t always funded.”

Suzette Farr, Executive Director, Tyler Independent School District Foundation

Tyler ISD Grant Patrol 2026

Tyler, TX – Cheers, music, and school spirit filled the halls as the Tyler ISD Foundation Grant Patrol surprised educators across 17 Tyler ISD campuses, announcing the 2025–2026 Grants for Great Ideas recipients. Even with rainy, cold weather outside, Foundation board members, district leaders, and community partners brought excitement and smiles to every campus they visited.

Tyler ISD Grant Patrol Kellermann
Tyler ISD Grant Patrol Geli

As the Grant Patrol made its rounds, students and staff eagerly joined in the celebration, applauding teachers as they were awarded funding for creative and forward-thinking classroom projects. These grants will support hands-on, engaging learning experiences designed to spark curiosity and strengthen student achievement.

“Supporting innovative teaching is central to our mission,” said Tyler ISD Foundation Executive Director Suzette Farr. “These grants allow teachers to bring new ideas to life and meet important classroom needs that aren’t always funded. Grant Patrol Day is one of our favorites because we get to see firsthand the impact these awards have on both teachers and students.”

Tyler ISD Grant Patrol Collum
Tyler ISD Grant Patrol Ford

This year, the Foundation awarded 22 grants benefiting 17 campuses throughout the district. Funded projects range from immersive classroom transformation kits at Owens Elementary School to the addition of 3D printing technology at Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School.

Tyler ISD Grant Patrol Bowers
Tyler ISD Grant Patrol Browning

The Tyler ISD Foundation is the nonprofit partner of Tyler ISD, dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities through innovative programs, classroom grants, and scholarships. Since 1990, the Foundation has invested more than $4.1 million in Tyler ISD classrooms. The Tyler ISD Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) organization, and all donations are tax-deductible. To learn more or support the Foundation, visit tylerisd.org/foundation.

Tyler Grant Patrol Caldwell

For a full list of awarded grants, photos, videos, or additional resources, please contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.

Courtesy photos by Tyler Independent School District

Share This Article

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

SWEPCO Encourages Customers To: Be Prepared For Severe Winter Weather

SWEPCO Encourages Customers To: Be Prepared For Severe Winter Weather

ETR Team
Feb 11, 2021
New Law Allows Georgia College Athletes To Get Paid

New Law Allows Georgia College Athletes To Get Paid

ETR Team
May 30, 2021
ETAA CEO Dr. Cynthia Wise Resigns

ETAA CEO Dr. Cynthia Wise Resigns

ETR Team
Feb 18, 2022