Tyler ISD Honors 41-Year Legacy During School Lunch Week

Story by Jennifer Hines

“Even a small thing like remembering someone’s favorite lunch or their name can make a difference.” Fran Grimm, employee at Tyler Legacy High School, and 41st year of service to the district

In celebration of National School Lunch Week, Tyler ISD is proud to honor Fran Grimm, food service employee at Tyler Legacy High School, who recently celebrated her 84th birthday and has started an incredible 41st year of service to the district.

Fran began her career at Legacy (then Robert E. Lee High School) in 1982. Over the years, she has served generations of students with a warm smile and a kind word, earning the respect and admiration of both staff and peers.



“I enjoy working with people and getting to know the students,” Fran said. “Even a small thing like remembering someone’s favorite lunch or their name can make a difference.”

Her longtime colleague, Cafeteria Manager Kelli Brown, shared, “Fran is a very good worker. She comes to work every day and will do anything you ask her to do. We’ve become very good friends.”

Tyler ISD Director of Food and Nutrition Victor Olivares added, “Fran is one of a kind. She has dedicated more than 40 years to feeding students and supporting our department. Her dependability, kindness, and positive outlook make her an example to all of us.”

Staff celebrating Miss Fran

Reflecting on her career, Fran said, “School lunches are more than meals. For many kids, lunch might be their best or only nutritious meal of the day. A good lunch can help students do their best at school.”

As Tyler ISD celebrates School Lunch Week, the district proudly recognizes Fran’s decades of service and the meaningful impact she has made on thousands of students and staff.

Courtesy photos by Tyler Independent School District