Tyler ISD Releases Preliminary TEA Accountability Ratings

Tyler ISD Celebrates Preliminary TEA

Ratings!

ETR Team

Tyler, TX – Tyler ISD announced its preliminary Texas Education Agency (TEA)

accountability ratings, highlighting strong growth across multiple campuses and

continued progress toward the district’s goal of eliminating low-performing schools.

These provisional ratings, based on the district’s internal analysis and paired with tools

that are synched with TEA accountability metrics, reflect one of the strongest

performance years in the past decade.



Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford shared the news during the district’s annual Convocation, noting that while official TEA scores will be released later this month, Tyler ISD is proud to celebrate achievements now. “The accountability rests in this room—with our educators, our students, our parents, and our hometown community,” Dr. Crawford said. “We’re not waiting on Austin to tell our story. We know the work we’ve put in, and we’re going to honor that success.”



Among the highlights:





“We’re so proud of all of our schools, but emphasizing the work Bonner Elementary had

rising to an A and Moore’s incredible sustainment at the highest of B’s deserves

celebration for sure,” Dr. Crawford said.



“Our team has shown incredible resilience,” Dr. Crawford continued. “With the disrupted

ratings calendar environment caused by a handful of litigious ISDs – in which Tyler ISD

did not participate – we stayed focused on what matters—quality instruction, student

learning, growth, and opportunity. Our teachers know how to compete, and our students

know how to perform.”



Dr. Crawford also emphasized the district’s forward-looking vision, aligning with the

“Next is Now” initiative launched this year. “We are taking care of what we’ve always

taken care of, but we’re also stretching ourselves with innovative programs and

partnerships to meet the needs of our students and our community,” he said.



While the ratings are preliminary and may shift slightly when TEA releases final results,

district leaders say the upward trend is clear and reflects the dedication of Tyler ISD’s

teachers, staff, students, and families.

Courtesy photos by Tyler Independent School District