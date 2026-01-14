Tyler ISD Senior Earns Full-Ride Scholarship to Harvard University

Catie Espiricueta has been awarded the prestigious QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship

ETR Staff Report

“I applied through QuestBridge because it is designed to connect low-income, high-achieving students to top schools that might otherwise feel out of reach because of cost or circumstances.”

Catie Espiricueta

Tyler, TX – Tyler ISD’s Early College High School (ECHS) is celebrating an extraordinary achievement as senior Catie Espiricueta has been awarded the prestigious QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship, earning a full-ride to Harvard University.

The QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship is a highly competitive award that connects high-achieving, low-income students with the nation’s top colleges and universities. The scholarship covers tuition and fees, housing and food, books and supplies, and travel, allowing students to attend college debt-free.

Catie applied through QuestBridge after becoming a National College Match Finalist, which allowed her to rank up to 15 partner schools. She ranked Harvard University first and ultimately matched with the institution.

“I applied through QuestBridge because it is designed to connect low-income, high-achieving students to top schools that might otherwise feel out of reach because of cost or circumstances,” Espiricueta said.

“I ranked Harvard first because I knew I could engage with talented individuals who are making an impact, all while receiving a high-quality education. I was also drawn to the diverse environment, abundant student organizations, and talented faculty.”

A standout scholar, Espiricueta maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked third in her graduating class. Her academic honors include the College Board Hispanic and First-Generation Recognition Award, AP Scholar Award, and the Alexander Hamilton Scholar Award, a national honor awarded to just 26 students nationwide for perseverance, academic excellence, and community commitment.

In January 2025, she was also named the Grand Prize Winner of the Optimum Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest. Beyond academics, Espiricueta is deeply involved in leadership and service. She serves as President of the National Honor Society, is a senior leader with GIVE (Girls Invested in Volunteer Efforts), a Peer Assisted Learning Tutor, a Junior Achievement student teacher, and a member of the ADVOCATE OUT Club. She also completed a summer internship with PATH (People Attempting to Help), where she supported the organization’s food pantry, front office, and special events.

Espiricueta credits QuestBridge with giving her the opportunity to share the full scope of her journey, including significant family responsibilities.

“One of the biggest reasons I applied through QuestBridge was because it allowed me to explain my role as a caretaker for my three younger sisters, a translator for my parents, and the primary transportation for my father and sisters,” she said.

“Catie is the embodiment of what it means to persevere with purpose,” ECHS Principal Amanda Hortman said. “Her academic excellence, leadership, and dedication to her family and community are truly inspiring. We are incredibly proud of her and know she will continue to make a meaningful impact at Harvard University and beyond.”

Espiricueta’s accomplishment highlights the mission of Tyler ISD’s Early College High School to empower students with rigorous academics, college access, and life-changing opportunities.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.