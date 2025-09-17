Tyler ISD Student Attends Prestigious Air Force Academy Summer Program

Soaring to new heights – Tyler High School student, Allie Allen, attended the U.S. Air Force AIM High Flight Academy

Story by Jennifer Hines



Tyler, TX – Early College High School student Allie Allen turned her dream of flight into reality this summer by attending the U.S. Air Force AIM High Flight Academy. This competitive program offers high school students the opportunity to train side-by-side with military pilots.



Inspired by a close friend who attended the Academy in 2024, Allie applied to the three-week program, hoping to explore aviation as a pathway to her long-term goal of becoming an astronaut.

“I had never even thought about going into the military,” Allie said. “But I saw the Academy’s program as the perfect opportunity to explore the flying side of my dream. Attending completely changed my life for the better and directed me toward my true calling in aviation.”



At the Academy, Allie and her peers experienced a rigorous schedule that blended academic lessons, ground school, and flight hours. Students rotated through two-hour flight sessions with instructors, gained exposure to Air Force bases and military institutes, and participated in mentoring sessions with pilots flying aircraft such as the F-22, B-2, and LC-130. By the end of the program, she was completing flight patterns on her own.



“The most impactful moment was when pilot mentors sat down with me to discuss my future,” Allie recalled. “They were so invested in helping me think through my goals and offered encouragement without judgment. That support made a huge difference for me.”



The program deepened Allie’s passion for aviation and inspired her to share it with others. Since returning, she cofounded and now serves as president of Early College High School’s Aviation Club, where she helps other students explore opportunities in the field.



Her future goals include attending the United States Air Force Academy or pursuing Air Force ROTC at a university. She plans to serve as a pilot before one day joining Antarctic missions with the 109th Wing in New York—or even pursuing her lifelong dream of becoming an astronaut.



Allie credits her school for preparing her to seize opportunities like AIM High. “Early College High School has created an environment where I can push boundaries and create my own opportunities. The support from teachers and faculty has truly fostered my growth and inspired me to pursue my goals with confidence.”



She encourages other students to take initiative and seek out programs that can expand their horizons. “Some programs are like hidden gems, and if you don’t put in the effort to find them, you might miss out on life-altering experiences. The best time to take that leap is now.”

Courtesy photos by Tyler Independent School District