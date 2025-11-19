Tyler ISD Successfully Hosts TDEA Field Assessment and Competition Event
Story by Jennifer Hines
Sabra Godair, coach of the Tyler High School Brigadettes
Tyler, TX – Today, Tyler ISD proudly hosted one of nine Texas Dance Educators Association (TDEA) Dance/Drill Team Field Assessment & Competition events this season at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
This event is part of a groundbreaking statewide pilot initiative designed to establish the first-ever State Dance/Drill Team Competition in Texas, offering a new platform for teams to be evaluated and advance through a model like the UIL Marching Band State Championship.
Since its launch in 2023, the pilot program has experienced rapid growth, expanding from 45 teams at one location to 316 teams across nine locations statewide in its third year.
The Tyler ISD event welcomed 11 teams from East Texas, showcasing impressive talent and dedication.
“Hosting this competition has been an incredible experience for our students and community,” Sabra Godair, coach of the Tyler High School Brigadettes, said. “It’s inspiring to see so many talented teams come together to celebrate their passion and hard work. This pilot is truly raising the bar for dance and drill teams across Texas, and we’re proud to be part of this historic movement.”
The event highlighted the growing enthusiasm and commitment of districts across Texas to elevate dance and drill team programs through this innovative competition model.
Tyler ISD is proud to have played a key role in this historic initiative and remains dedicated to supporting programs that inspire student growth, leadership, and excellence in the performing arts.
For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.
Courtesy photos by Tyler Independent School District