Tyler ISD Successfully Hosts TDEA Field Assessment and Competition Event

Story by Jennifer Hines

“It’s inspiring to see so many talented teams come together to celebrate their passion and hard work.” Sabra Godair, coach of the Tyler High School Brigadettes

Sabine High School

Tyler, TX – Today, Tyler ISD proudly hosted one of nine Texas Dance Educators Association (TDEA) Dance/Drill Team Field Assessment & Competition events this season at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Hallsville High School

This event is part of a groundbreaking statewide pilot initiative designed to establish the first-ever State Dance/Drill Team Competition in Texas, offering a new platform for teams to be evaluated and advance through a model like the UIL Marching Band State Championship.

Bullard High School

Since its launch in 2023, the pilot program has experienced rapid growth, expanding from 45 teams at one location to 316 teams across nine locations statewide in its third year.

Tyler High School

The Tyler ISD event welcomed 11 teams from East Texas, showcasing impressive talent and dedication.

Lindale High School

“Hosting this competition has been an incredible experience for our students and community,” Sabra Godair, coach of the Tyler High School Brigadettes, said. “It’s inspiring to see so many talented teams come together to celebrate their passion and hard work. This pilot is truly raising the bar for dance and drill teams across Texas, and we’re proud to be part of this historic movement.”

Tyler High

The event highlighted the growing enthusiasm and commitment of districts across Texas to elevate dance and drill team programs through this innovative competition model.

Tyler Legacy

Tyler ISD is proud to have played a key role in this historic initiative and remains dedicated to supporting programs that inspire student growth, leadership, and excellence in the performing arts.

Tyler Legacy

Marshall High School

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.

Courtesy photos by Tyler Independent School District