Tyler ISD’s New Look is Here



Tyler, TX – Today marks an exciting milestone in the story of Tyler ISD. The district

proudly announces the official launch of its refreshed brand—one that reflects who Tyler

ISD is, what it stands for, and where it’s headed. The new look is designed with

purpose, aligned with vision, and rooted in the district’s unwavering commitment to

students.



“As our sesquicentennial emerges on the horizon, and as our pride continues to explode

in sharing the name of our hometown school district with the great city and adjacent

communities we all live, it was time to link not only the vibrancy of what Tyler is known

for, but for what it is becoming: no longer the hidden gem behind the pine curtain but

renowned for its future, known across Texas and our country,” said Superintendent Dr.

Marty Crawford.



The updated brand is more than a logo; it reflects Tyler ISD’s values, identity, and vision

for the future. It signals that the district is bold enough to expect more, sturdy enough to

remain grounded in timeless values, and innovative enough to lead the way in Texas

education.



“As Tyler’s hometown school district, it was important that our visual identity reflect the

city we serve,” said Jennifer Hines, Chief Communications Officer. “Our look now aligns

with the energy, growth, and innovation happening across Tyler. Just as the city is

advancing, so are we—together.”



The refreshed monogram proudly features the iconic rose, a symbol long associated

with the City of Tyler, embedded in bold, clean lines that represent the district’s forward

movement. This visual change is part of the district’s Next is Now approach—investing

in modern facilities, cutting-edge programs, and a relentless focus on excellence so

students are equipped for their future today.



“This is more than a visual update,” Dr. Crawford added. “It’s a declaration of who we

are: your hometown school district, leading the way in East Texas education. Because

the future isn’t something we wait for. Next is Now.”



Tyler ISD’s refreshed brand will roll out across campuses, digital platforms, uniforms,

signage, and district materials over the coming months. The community will begin to see

the new identity integrated into all aspects of the district’s presence, reinforcing Tyler

ISD’s promise to expect more, achieve more, and boldly grow into the future.



Because We Are Tyler. We are your hometown school district.

Courtesy photos by Tyler Independent School District