Tyler Junior College to host Apache Smiles kids’ free dental clinic on Saturday, Nov. 8

Story by Elise Mullinix

One major barrier to children receiving proper dental care comes down to coordinating school and work schedules for kids and their parents.

The Tyler Junior College Dental Studies Department will host Apache Smiles, a free dental clinic for children ages 4-11. The event will be held 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, in the TJC Dental Clinic, located in the Rogers Nursing and Health Sciences Center at 1200 E. Fifth St., on the TJC central campus.

“Many children cannot miss school without falling behind, and many parents just aren’t able to take off work during workdays,” said Christina Horton, TJC dental hygiene professor.

“With this event, we hope to bridge this gap by providing high-quality care in an efficient delivery that can accommodate East Texas families’ busy schedules.”

The event also serves as an opportunity for TJC dental hygiene and certified dental assisting students to hone their skills, Horton added, with current students treating the children under faculty supervision.

During the event, routine preventive care will be available, including evaluations, sealants and fluoride treatments.

The clinic is by appointment only, and space is limited. Requests for scheduling require a parent/guardian to fully complete the form located at www.tjc.edu/apachesmiles.



