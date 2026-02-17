Tyler Legacy Honors Anna Perez During ‘Anna’s Joy Week’ Ceremony

ETR Staff Report

Legacy presents Therapet with check

Tyler, TX – Tyler ISD’s Tyler Legacy High School community recently came together for the Anna’s Joy Week Ceremony, a heartfelt tribute honoring the life and legacy of beloved student Anna Perez, who passed away in 2024. Throughout the week, students, staff, and community members reflected on Anna’s kindness, generosity, and joyful spirit—qualities that continue to inspire the campus. Anna’s brother, now a senior at Tyler Legacy, joined family, friends, and faculty for the special remembrance.

Family with Therapet Therapet Dogs

The ceremony brought together Southern Belles, cheerleaders, Student Council representatives, members of the Legacy Choir, administrators, teachers, and many of Anna’s friends. A slideshow of photos played as attendees gathered, celebrating cherished memories and the light Anna brought to those around her.

Southern Belle Malaya Wiltz opened the program, welcoming guests and sharing words of gratitude and reflection. “Our school was truly honored to raise money this week in her name, a small reflection of the light and generosity she shared so freely,” Wiltz said. “Even now, she is still making a difference and leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire kindness, compassion, and strength in our community.”

Legacy Choir Singing

In honor of Anna’s love for dogs and her caring spirit, the Tyler Legacy community raised funds throughout the week to benefit Therapet. Principal Geoffrey Sherman recognized the collective effort and announced the total funds raised was $7611.67, before presenting a donation check to Therapet representatives.

Legacy Choir

Legacy Group Photo

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.