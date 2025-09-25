Tyler Legacy Students Kick Off Chick-fil-A Leader Academy with Book Giveaway

Students are stepping into leadership

Story by Jennifer Hines

Tyler Legacy High School students are stepping into leadership through the kickoff of the 2025–2026 Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, one of the nation’s largest high school leadership programs.

This year, 55 Legacy students joined peers from more than 1,200 high schools across 43 states in a nationwide effort to donate one million books to underserved youth. As part of the kickoff event, Legacy students assembled 130 book kits that included a children’s book and a handwritten note of encouragement to be delivered to local elementary students and community partners.

The effort is part of the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy’s One Million Book Giveaway, designed to spark a love of reading and imagination for children ages 4–8. Tyler Legacy High School received books and resources to prepare gift kits, which will be distributed to local organizations such as feeder elementary schools, daycares, and little libraries. Tyler Legacy also donates the books to the community Trunk-or Treat in October.

“Leadership is about serving others, and this project gives our students a powerful way to make an immediate impact,” Dean of Instruction Kala Morrow said. “We are proud of our students for stepping up to lead with compassion and creativity, and so grateful to our local Chick-fil-A for their continuous support.”

In addition to the kickoff service project, Chick-fil-A provided students with offer cards, encouraging them to share kindness with their peers and teachers as they celebrate their acceptance into the organization.

The Chick-fil-A Leader Academy began in 2013 and has since engaged more than 100,000 students nationwide. The program equips high schoolers with tangible leadership skills through monthly leadership labs and hands-on service opportunities that make a difference in their schools and communities.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org

Courtesy photos by Tyler Independent School District