Tyler Legacy’s Weeks Picks up 300th Career Victory

ETR Staff Report

“Reaching my 300th win is a huge milestone, not just for me, but all of the players…” Samantha Weeks, Tyler Legacy High School Head Softball Coach

Tyler, TX – Tyler Legacy High School Head Softball Coach Samantha Weeks scored her 300th career victory last week, defeating Big Sandy with a score of 15-1.

Weeks is in her second season at Tyler Legacy, joining the program from Troup High School. She has helped usher in a new era for the Lady Raiders and is off to an 8-3 start on the season, which tops last season’s win total.

Samantha Weeks

“Reaching my 300th win is a huge milestone, not just for me, but all of the players I’ve had the privilege of coaching and the coaches that I have had beside me,” said Weeks. “I have truly been blessed over the last 17 years with some very talented and hard-working young ladies who truly bought into a culture that I have established.”

Coach Weeks spent the previous 15 seasons as the Head Softball Coach at Troup, compiling a stellar record of 288-153-5 in her time as Head Coach. She racked up four regional quarterfinal appearances and a regional semifinal appearance while leading the Lady Tigers.

In 2025, she helped coach six players to all-district nods, including ReNaa Hicks (First Team), Haley Tucker and Vivian Williams (Second Team), and Aubrie Kirk, Ruby Byers, and Hadison Maxey (Honorable Mention).

“I am especially thankful for the current group of players I am leading this year,” said Weeks. “They have been pouring into this program just as much as our staff, and I have. Sharing my 300th win with them was a special moment for me.”

For more information, contact Reese Lannon at reese.lannon@tylerisd.org

Courtesy photo Tyler Independent School District