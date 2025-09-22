TYLER RESIDENT CLAIMS $2MILLION POWERBALL® PRIZE

AUSTIN, TX — A Tyler resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Sept. 6. The second-tier prize-winning ticket was purchased at Super Food Mart 60, located at 2431 ESE. Loop 323, in Tyler. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.



The winning ticket with player-chosen numbers and Power Play® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (11-23-44-61-62), but not the red Powerball number (17).



Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five, or 10 times. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. (The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.) Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.