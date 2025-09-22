Longview, Texas
22 September 2025
TYLER RESIDENT CLAIMS $2MILLION POWERBALL® PRIZE
Breaking News State

TYLER RESIDENT CLAIMS $2MILLION POWERBALL® PRIZE

ETR Team
Sep 22, 2025

AUSTIN, TX — A Tyler resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Sept. 6. The second-tier prize-winning ticket was purchased at Super Food Mart 60, located at 2431 ESE. Loop 323, in Tyler. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.


The winning ticket with player-chosen numbers and Power Play® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (11-23-44-61-62), but not the red Powerball number (17).


Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five, or 10 times. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. (The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.) Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

Share This Article

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Officer Recognized as ETCOG First Responder of the Year

Officer Recognized as ETCOG First Responder of the Year

ETR Team
Apr 25, 2023
Texas Named Best State For Business For Record-Shattering 19 Years In A Row

Texas Named Best State For Business For Record-Shattering 19 Years In A Row

ETR Team
May 1, 2023
Smith County Veteran Services Office and CampV Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Smith County Veteran Services Office and CampV Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

ETR Team
Jun 12, 2023