UT Health East Texas Unveils State-of-the-Art Clinic and Urgent Care Facility in West Tyler

UT Health East Texas proudly celebrated grand opening

Story and photos by Paula Jimenez/www.easttexasreview.com

“As our community expands, we’re investing in facilities that make it easier for families to get the care they need, when they need it.” Todd Hill, CEO of UT Health East Texas Physicians

In an exciting stride towards enhancing healthcare access, UT Health East Texas proudly celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic and urgent care facility on Tyler’s West Loop. The ceremony featured a vibrant ribbon-cutting celebration, accompanied by a community open house that welcomed residents from all corners of West Tyler.

Ribbon Cutting

Sprawling across 8,000 square feet, the new facility at 3753 Earl Campbell Parkway is strategically designed to meet the growing healthcare needs of families in the area. With a focus on convenience and comprehensive care, the clinic offers urgent care, pediatric care, and primary care services, all conveniently housed under one roof.

Dr. Stacy Echetebu Dr. Stacy Echetebu

“We chose this location because it sits at the center of Tyler’s rapid growth along the western corridor,” stated G. Todd Hill, CEO of UT Health East Texas Physicians. “As our community expands, we’re investing in facilities that make it easier for families to get the care they need, when they need it.”

The new urgent care center promises to be a beacon of health for the community, offering extended hours and walk-in treatment options for a range of minor illnesses and injuries – from fevers and colds to flu symptoms and cuts that require stitches.

Complementing the urgent care services are the adjoining pediatric and family medicine clinics that provide both preventive care and ongoing health management for patients of all ages. Dr. Mike Lamanteer of UT Health East Texas emphasized the necessity of this expansion, saying, “We knew it was the right time to expand here to meet the needs of families and businesses in this part of the city.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Steven Cox, President of the University Practice Plan, said, “This new clinic will make it simpler for busy families to get quality care right in their neighborhood.”

Dr. Stacy Echetebu and Dr. Jennie Zheng

Clinicians Dr. Jennie Zheng and Dr. Stacy Echetebu have been appointed as practicing physicians at this location. Dr. Zheng, a board-certified family medicine physician, welcomes patients aged five and older, while Dr. Echetebu, a dedicated pediatrician, provides care for newborns up to eighteen years of age.

The facility operates with the following hours:

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday: CLOSED

As UT Health East Texas opens its doors to the community, it stands ready to provide vital medical services right at the heart of a bustling, growing area, ensuring that quality healthcare is now more accessible than ever.

Anthony Echetebu, Dr. Stacy Echetebu, Jerry, and Dr. Jennie Zheng