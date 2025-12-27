UT Health Tyler Recognized for Excellence with Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation

“This recognition tells our community that when minutes matter most, they don’t have to leave East Texas to find the highest standard of cardiac care. “ Zach Dietz, CEO of UT Health Tyler

Tyler, Texas — The American College of Cardiology has recognized UT Health Tyler for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care. UT Health Tyler was awarded Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who come to the cardiac cath lab.

“Achieving ACC Accreditation is a powerful validation of the clinical excellence we provide every day at UT Health Tyler,” said Zach Dietz, CEO of UT Health Tyler. “This recognition tells our community that when minutes matter most, they don’t have to leave East Texas to find the highest standard of cardiac care. Our neighbors can trust that they are receiving nationally recognized treatment right here at home.”

Cath lab

Hospitals that have proven exceptional competency in treating patients who require cardiac catheterization have standardized their assessment process for patients before undergoing catheterization to ensure quality and patient safety. They ensure that care in the procedure room for sedation, infection control, radiation safety, universal protocol and time-out procedures is fully coordinated. They also have mastered the appropriate transfer to a cath recovery unit to better monitor and track complications, enhance physician-to-patient communication, patient family communication, discharge instructions and follow-up information.

“UT Health Tyler has demonstrated its commitment to providing East Texas with excellent heart care,”

said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC

Accreditation Services is proud to award UT Health Tyler with Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation.”

Hospitals receiving Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves completing a gap analysis, examining variances of care, developing an action plan, a rigorous onsite review, and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of cath lab patients. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to improved patient outcomes.

“One of the most meaningful moments for me was hearing the ACC representatives, accreditation specialists who have worked with many institutions say, ‘We would like to learn from you. You have done something truly amazing, and we want to share it with other institutions.’ Those words affirmed the incredible level of excellence we have achieved,” said Ajay Pachika, MD. “This is a recognition of the dedication, skill, and passion of the entire Cardiology Unit at UT Health Tyler. This acknowledgment shows that we didn’t just meet expectations, we raised the bar. Most importantly, it reflects our promise to the community and our continued commitment to providing care that truly makes a difference.”

The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like UT Health Tyler access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including the cath lab.

Courtesy photos UT Health East Texas