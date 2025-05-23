UT Tyler alum named International Fulbright Research Fellow

Our job at UT Tyler is to nurture and encourage students, and nothing makes us happier than seeing a student take full advantage of that support and then soar.

Dr. Joshua Banta – UT Tyler Professor of Biology

Colm Conneen of Tyler , a May 2025 graduate of The University of Texas at Tyler, has received a one-year U.S. Fulbright fellowship to conduct post-graduate research beginning this fall at the University of Fribourg in Switzerland.

While there, Conneen will study microbial microcosms in pitcher plants, which is a continuation of his interests in community ecology and mathematical ecology.

Fulbright selection is based on academic excellence and previous research experience.

“We congratulate Colm, who is a prime example of the excellent students we have in biology who go on to do amazing things,” said Dr. Neil Gray, UT Tyler College of Arts and Sciences dean. “I also want to thank Dr. Joshua Banta for being a tremendous mentor and supporter.”

A UT Tyler professor of biology, Banta previously taught Conneen and served as his undergraduate faculty research adviser in the lab. They collaborated on research focused on the ecological niche modeling – which is predicting a species distribution area with statistical methods – of Texas crayfish.

“From the moment he sought me out to work on a computational biology project, he showed a deep curiosity and determination to grow as a scientist,” said Banta. “Our job at UT Tyler is to nurture and encourage students, and nothing makes us happier than seeing a student take full advantage of that support and then soar.”

Colm Conneen (left) with UT Tyler professor of biology Dr. Joshua Banta.

Conneen plans to pursue a doctorate degree and work in ecological research and network sciences in either academia or industry. He holds a UT Tyler bachelor’s degree in biology.

In partnership with more than 140 countries worldwide, the Fulbright U.S. Student Program offers unparalleled opportunities in all academic disciplines to passionate and accomplished graduating college seniors, graduate students and young professionals. Program participants pursue graduate study, conduct research or teach English abroad.