UT Tyler highlights

Receiving this Grammy-affiliate nomination was something that I would have never thought possible, but it is truly a dream come true.

Dr. Ricardo “Rico” Allen II – UT Tyler adjunct instructor of saxophone and jazz studies

UT Tyler Adjunct Instructor Earns Grammy Nomination

Dr. Ricardo “Rico” Allen II, UT Tyler adjunct instructor of saxophone and jazz studies.

Dr. Ricardo “Rico” Allen II, a UT Tyler adjunct instructor of saxophone and jazz studies, and the members of his saxophone quartet, Lotus, played saxophone on the album “Impossible Dream,” which is nominated for a Grammy in the best traditional pop album category.

“Impossible Dream” was recorded by Broadway star Aaron Lazar and features duets with Broadway stars including Josh Groban, Neil Patrick Harris, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kristin Chenoweth.

“Receiving this Grammy-affiliate nomination was something that I would have never thought possible, but it is truly a dream come true,” said Allen. “I am so very thankful to Christina Giacona for asking me and my saxophone quartet to play on Aaron Lazar’s wonderful album.”

UT Tyler Senior Art Major Earns National Fellowship

Jennifer Jernigan, senior fine arts major at The University of Texas at Tyler.

Jennifer Jernigan of Scurry, a senior fine arts major at The University of Texas at Tyler, received a 2024 Regina Brown Undergraduate Student Fellowship by the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts.

Jernigan was one of three NCECA student members from more than 500 nationwide applicants selected for an annual fellowship in the amount of $2,000.

“I am so thrilled for Jennifer. This was an extremely competitive opportunity open to undergraduates across the U.S., and I am so excited that her dedication and hard work is paying off,” said Merrie Wright, a UT Tyler professor and one of Jernigan’s instructors.

Jernigan, a figurative ceramic sculptor, uses the female form to highlight women’s mental health issues. Her current body of work captures moments of emotionality in abstracted situations. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in fine arts degree and is pursuing graduate studies at UT Tyler.

I am so thrilled for Jennifer. This was an extremely competitive opportunity open… and I am so excited that her dedication and hard work is paying off.

Merrie Wright – UT Tyler professor