UT Tyler Enrollment Soars to New Heights

University Celebrates Largest Total Enrollment Growth in Institutional History

The University of Texas at Tyler is celebrating yet another record-breaking enrollment year, reaching its highest total enrollment to date. UT Tyler’s fall 2025 preliminary enrollment, as of the September 8 census date, is 11,602 students, representing a 10.07% increase over last fall.

“This milestone reflects the dedication and hard work of so many across our campus community,” said UT Tyler President Julie V. Philley, MD. “Our focus continues to be on meeting the needs of our students and our region. We are committed to giving them our best so that they can reach their full potential.”

First-time-in-college freshman enrollment made up 1,561 of the total preliminary enrollment, which is a 9.47% increase over the previous fall. UT Tyler continued enhancing retention rates among graduate/professional students. Graduate enrollment saw its largest enrollment ever, with a preliminary enrollment of 3,264.



“It is exciting to see these historic enrollment numbers for fall,” said Dr. Barbara K. Haas, UT Tyler provost and chief academic officer. “We also saw the largest semester credit hours generated in university history for a second consecutive year. This growth is a testament to our commitment to teaching excellence, student success and offering programs that meet the needs of our community.”

Across its schools and colleges, UT Tyler also recorded double-digit preliminary enrollment increases in its College of Arts and Sciences, College of Engineering and School of Health Professions at 12.61%, 14.08% and 10.25%, respectively. The School of Nursing saw the largest college-level increase in institutional history with graduate nursing, from 797 to 1,032 students – a growth of 29.49%.

Other preliminary fall 2025 enrollment highlights include the freshman class growing to 1,651 students, the largest in UT Tyler’s history, while the number of incoming students awarded aid also rose to 3,389.

“We are concluding this enrollment cycle on a high note,” said David Barron, UT Tyler vice president for enrollment management. “UT Tyler continues to be the destination of choice for students across East Texas.”

Photo courtesy by The University of Texas at Tyler