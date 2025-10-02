UT Tyler Opens New Building at Longview Campus

Announces Launch of Physician Assistant Program

The University of Texas at Tyler opened the new expansion to the Longview University Center and announced the launch of the first physician assistant program in East Texas.

With the support of Texas Rep. Jay Dean, funding for the building expansion and the PA program was provided by the 88th Texas Legislature. The Legislature provided $10 million for the 10,144-square-foot expansion, which includes a large classroom, multipurpose lab space, nursing skills and health assessment labs, and centralized study areas. This additional space enables UT Tyler to broaden its undergraduate and graduate degree offerings — like the new PA program — in Longview and across Gregg County.

Elected officials celebrate the opening of the UT Tyler Longview University Center Expansion with UT Tyler President Julie Philley. (L to R) Rep. Jay Dean, Rep. Cole Hefner, Sen. Bryan Hughes, Philley, Mayor Kristen Ishihara, and Judge Bill Stoudt.

“With the help of Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dustin Burrows, we were able to secure $5 million for the UT Tyler Longview University Center,” said Dean. “This important program will focus on providing more quality health care for our community and region. I want to also thank County Judge Bill Stoudt who has been involved with the development of the Longview campus since day one. Now we are bringing more opportunities for our local and regional health care students. In visiting with many local physicians, this program will greatly assist them in making our community a premier center for quality health care.”

The PA program is expected to welcome its first class in 2027, and Seth Holland, a veteran physician assistant with extensive experience in trauma and critical care, will serve as the founding director.

“This new facility represents a significant step forward in expanding our presence in Longview and enhancing educational opportunities in the health and sciences,” said UT Tyler President Julie V.

Philley, MD. “Our region continues to face critical challenges in health care access, and the launch

of this PA program is a strategic response—aimed at preparing skilled, compassionate providers

committed to serving communities where they are needed most.”

The University of Texas Longview campus students greeting guest (Photo by East Texas Review Newspaper)

According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, physician assistants help increase healthcare access in rural communities where a shortage of providers can occur. One physician assistant position can create 18.5 local jobs and generate $940,892 in labor income for a hospital in the community.

The 27-month master’s degree program will prepare students to provide care in high-demand fields

such as internal medicine, surgery, pediatrics, and mental health.

“Longview and East Texas are at the heart of this program,” Holland said. “By preparing graduates

to serve with excellence here at home, we’re also positioning them to help influence the future of

health care across Texas and the nation.”

Holland received his Doctor of Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies from Baylor University. He has served as the advanced practice provider supervisor for trauma services at Seton Surgical Group and as the lead trauma physician assistant at South Austin Trauma Surgeons. He held multiple leadership roles during his 20-year military career.

Courtesy photo by The University of Texas at Tyler