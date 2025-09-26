UT Tyler School of Nursing Holds Grand Opening to Nursing Building

Investment strengthens pipeline of nurses to address workforce shortage

Story by Elizabeth Wingfield

“Today, we celebrate a milestone for UT Tyler and for the health and well-being of our region and the great state of Texas.” Kevin P. Eltife, Chairman of the University of Texas System Board of Regents

The University of Texas at Tyler held a grand opening for the School of Nursing Building. The project, launched in spring 2023, reflects a major investment in nursing education to help meet Texas’ growing demand for nurses, especially in rural areas.



“Today, we celebrate a milestone for UT Tyler and for the health and well-being of our region and the great state of Texas,” said UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin P. Eltife. “This is more than a celebration for the beauty of the brick and mortar. Today, we acknowledge that all the work, learning, and service that will be carried out here will have a lasting impact on our communities, both locally and across the state.”



In 2019, the UT System Board of Regents allocated $35 million for the addition and partial renovation of the building, which expanded the number of spaces for students and the simulation and skill lab. Over the last 10 years, the board has invested more than half a billion dollars in UT Tyler to address the most pressing challenges and greatest opportunities of our state, and to make sure students are trained to lead those efforts.



“We are deeply grateful to the UT System Board of Regents for continuing to invest not only in UT Tyler but in the health of our region and the state,” said UT Tyler President Julie V. Philley, MD.



The completed building provides students with high-quality spaces to learn, collaborate, and prepare for clinical practice, ensuring they are equipped to deliver high-quality care. With the additional space, the School of Nursing can expand enrollment to better meet health care demand in rural communities and alleviate shortages throughout the state.

Investing in the Future of Nursing Education: The UT Tyler School of Nursing is one of the largest programs in Texas. This grand opening reflects a major investment in nursing education to help meet Texas’s growing demand for nurses, especially in rural areas.



The School of Nursing is one of the five largest in Texas. Interim Dean Jenifer Chilton, PhD, RN, noted that the new facility enhances both student success and community impact.



“The new spaces for wellness, collaboration, and research not only enhance the student experience but also strengthen our ability to advance nursing practice and improve patient care,” said Chilton. “Our graduates are entering the workforce ready to meet today’s challenges with confidence, competence, and compassion.”

Courtesy photos by The University of Texas at Tyler