UT Tyler unveils PA program

Story by Joycelyne Fadojutimi/www.infinitieplusmag.com

The recent UT Tyler announcement and ribbon cutting was a significant event marking the opening of a new building at the Longview campus and the official announcement of a new Physician Assistant (PA) program. The gathering brought together university leadership, state legislators, local officials, faculty, students, and community members to celebrate a major milestone for healthcare education in Longview and East Texas.

Elected officials celebrate new PA program plus the opening of the UT Tyler Longview University Center Expansion, with UT Tyler President Julie Philley. (L to R) Rep. Jay Dean, Rep. Cole Hefner, Sen. Bryan Hughes, Philley, Mayor Kristen Ishihara, and Judge Bill Stoudt. (Courtesy photo UT Tyler)

Julie V. Philley, MD, president of the University of Texas at Tyler, welcomed the audience. She highlighted the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in the region and the university’s commitment to addressing this need. Dr. Philley announced that the new PA program would be based in Longview, with plans to begin interviewing students as early as the following year and to admit 30 students per cycle, with the potential for future expansion.

“UT Tyler will be starting a physician assistant program that will be based here in Longview. Longview’s program is no longer a dream. We will watch this in 2027,” said Philley. “We will be interviewing students for this program as early as next year, we will admit 30 students per cycle, give or take, we have the ability to expand.” Pictured: Dr. Julie Philley and Vern Reenier

Dr. Philley expressed deep gratitude to the many individuals and groups who made the project possible, including elected officials, the UT System Board of Regents, the development board, faculty, staff, and the construction teams. She emphasized the collaborative spirit and shared vision that brought the project to fruition, stating, “We care about East Texas, and we are East Texans… what today proves is that together, we can accomplish a lot for the people we care about most, and that’s each other.”

Students greeting guests

Senator Brian Hughes followed, reflecting on the importance of higher education and the role of the legislature in supporting local initiatives. He reassured attendees that Texas remains fiscally responsible while prioritizing essential services like education and healthcare. Senator Hughes praised the achievements of UT Tyler and the Longview Center, noting the positive impact graduates have on the community and the economy. He described higher education as “a backstage pass” that opens doors and enables graduates to help others and support their families and communities for generations.

“There are many different phrases we use to describe education. Education is so important, higher education, in many ways, it’s like a backstage pass, isn’t it? With a higher education, you can get in places that you can’t get without, and that’s not just to help yourself, but that’s to bless others,” said Hughes. He closed by expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve and for the blessings of the day and the community.

Hilary Green, Dr. Julie Philley, and 𝐃𝐫. 𝐏𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐎𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐚

State Representative Jay Dean for District 7 spoke next, recalling the long-term vision to make Longview a regional hub for higher education. He recounted the collaborative efforts with other officials and the governor to secure additional funding for the PA program, announcing a $5 million budget addition specifically for this project. Representative Dean highlighted the rapid shift in the region’s economy toward medical services and the importance of continuing to expand and improve local healthcare offerings.

“Today, we’re announcing a $5 million addition to the UT Tyler budget specifically earmarked for this physician assistance project. It’s important with this investment that we continue to expand to make sure that we are everything we can possibly be, to make sure that our citizenry has the best medical services that they can find anywhere,” said Dean.

He also acknowledged the dedication of Judge Bill Stoudt, who played a key role in securing funding and supporting the project over many years.

Senator Bryan Hughes and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt

Judge Bill Stoudt shared his personal gratitude for the progress made, reflecting on the decades-long journey to reach this milestone. He credited the perseverance and commitment of community leaders, university officials, and state representatives, as well as the vision and follow-through of Dr. Philley. Judge Stoudt described the project as a “rocket ship that’s finally launched” and expressed hope for continued growth and excellence in medical education and services for Longview and the region.

The gathering was marked by a strong sense of community, gratitude, and optimism for the future of healthcare education in East Texas. (Courtesy photo UT Tyler)

At its conclusion, Dr. Philley invited the dignitaries to participate in an official ribbon-cutting ceremony photo, tour the new building, and interact with students and faculty to learn more about the simulation and training facilities