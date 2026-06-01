Women Today. June 2026. – infinitieplus Magazine

YONA FLEMING: LEADS THE FIGHT AGAINST CANCER

Story by: PAULA JIMENEZ l Photos by: DONNA CUMMINGS PHOTOGRAPHY

Thank you to our page sponsor, Guerrero’s Paint & Make Ready. (903) 470-0696

Yona Fleming

At the heart of this year’s Tyler Cattle Baron’s Ball (TCBB) is Ball Chair Yona Fleming, whose dedication and story capture the very essence of this beloved tradition. For 38 years, the TCBB has been more than just East Texas’s largest fundraising celebration for the American Cancer Society (ACS); it has served as a powerful symbol of hope, healing, and community love. As you hold this issue, we invite you to look past the boots, rhinestones, and entertainment to discover the deeper significance of this cherished tradition.

For the past twenty-one years, Yona has called Tyler, Texas, home. She is currently an adjunct professor at Tyler Junior College, an Inpatient Coding Manager at Children’s Medical Center, leads as an Ambassador Constituent Team Lead for the ACS, and is a graduate of Leadership Tyler Class ’37. Her greatest admiration comes from her three children, Natalie Fleming, Erica, and Trey Gray, and five beloved grandbabies. While Yona is single, she hopes to marry one day and jokes that she is accepting applications for Mr. Right!

Pictured photos: Yona attending Leadership Summit and Lobby Day in Washington with Congressman Nathaniel Moran, passing the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage ACT HR 842. ( Photos by Yona Fleming )

Alongside her roles in the Rose City, her journey with the ACS began years ago, first volunteering on local committees and eventually lobbying Congress as ACT-Lead for Congressional District 01. Her commitment and service grew out of a place of deep personal loss. Squamous cell lung cancer took the lives of her father, Billy Wayne Childs, when she was just 18, and her grandmother soon after. Even after many years, the pain of those losses leaves an indelible mark. “Their absence left a void I carry to this day, and it drives my passion for ensuring other families have the resources and support they need during such difficult times,” she shares.

Minor clarification and smoothing:

At just 48, her father received his diagnosis but kept the seriousness of his illness from Yona, wanting to protect her as she entered adulthood. Tragically, he passed away only two months later, leaving her with the sadness of not being able to say goodbye.

Despite her heartache, Yona’s story is one of grit. She first made her mark for the TCBB as a volunteer on the Silent Auction Committee, building relationships and raising vital funds, helping guide the organization to new heights.

She was moved to tears when invited to become the 2026 Ball Chair. “I knew Yona’s passion and drive would make a lasting impact here in East Texas,” said Melissa Ivey, Senior Development Manager of Distinguished Events, ACS. “She is a true champion, working tirelessly to ensure no one has to fight this disease alone.”

Leading forward, Yona is striving to raise $632,000, guided by the theme “Mount Up with Wings Like Eagles,” inspired by Isaiah 40:31:

“They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; and they shall walk and not faint.”

For Yona, this isn’t just a scripture, it’s a calling.

Ultimately, she knows this fight is far bigger than anything she can do alone. With immense emotion, she says, “I want to thank every donor, sponsor, and volunteer. You are our hope, and none of this would be possible without your support. God Bless You!”

One Night, Countless Lives

Cowboy hats, shiny belt buckles, bold lipstick, and lively dance moves set the scene as the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center was transformed into a true country western good time! The legendary band, Little Texas, one of the most recognizable and influential groups to emerge from the ’90s country movement, still performing together after thirty-five years, headlined the event.

Among the evening’s most memorable highlights was Alexus “Lexie” Neptune, affectionately known as “Giggles” and this year’s “Lil Wrangler.”

Diagnosed at age three with a rare brain tumor called craniopharyngioma, Lexie has spent fourteen years bravely facing surgeries and hospital visits, always with her signature humor and positivity. Even in the toughest moments, her spirit shines. Her family says she has a way of reminding everyone around her what truly matters: love and the joy of being alive. Remarkably, when you meet Lexie, it’s her laughter, not her medical challenges that you notice first.

Behind the Scenes/FAQs

Why the venue change?

After eight memorable years at the Texas Rose Horse Park, Melissa explained that while the decision to move wasn’t easy, it allows the Ball to maximize the impact of every dollar raised. The team is excited to continue this new chapter, with next year’s Ball already scheduled at the Conference Center.

How does the Artist get chosen?

It takes months of scouting and collaboration between Melissa and the Ball Chair to find the perfect fit! They look for artists whose guests will love and keep the dance floor full, all while staying mindful of their budget so that their mission remains the top priority.

Impact Beyond Dollars

Tyler Cattle Baron’s Ball 2026 Volunteer Committee

This year’s Mission Moment Paddle Raise focused on supporting the American Cancer Society’s Patient Transportation and Lodging Grant Program in Texas, as well as vital lung cancer research.

Donors’ impact since 1946 includes:

$56 billion in research

87 research grants in Texas, totaling $52 million

Patient transportation and lodging for those facing treatment

Grants that remove barriers to care and ensure no one faces cancer alone

53 Nobel Prize-winning scientists.

Last year alone, ACS touched 111 million lives through patient support.

ACS awarded $10,000 to East Texas health systems

Over 2,000 rides provided to patients from Smith County

Indeed, the Cattle Baron’s Ball is a massive undertaking, taking a year to plan, a week to set up, and one day to tear down. Afterward, Melissa takes a seven-day vacation to recharge before revamping her energy for the following year. Through it all, she is deeply grateful for every donor and sponsor. “I carry the gratitude of families helped by the funds we raise.”

Grow With Us

We invite you to join us! When we team up, we’ll include your testimony about why you choose to support the event. Your voice can inspire others to join the fight and make an even greater impact.

To learn more about the cause, visit. www.tyler.acscbb.org

For special section page or to secure your advertising space for next year, contact Paula Jimenez at (903) 431-7927 or paula@easttexasreview.com.

We invite you to join us! When we team up, we’ll include your testimony about why you choose to support the event. Your voice can inspire others to join the fight and make an even greater impact. For special section page or to secure your advertising space for next year, contact Paula Jimenez at (903) 431-7927 or paula@easttexasreview.com.