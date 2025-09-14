𝐋𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐒𝐃 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐭 𝐍𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐍𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐀𝐒𝐁 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫

Story by Sylvia Wood

Houston — Roosevelt Nivens of Lamar Consolidated ISD was named Superintendent of the Year (SOTY) by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) on Sept. 12 at txEDCON, the largest annual gathering of public education leaders in the state.

Nivens, whose district is in Region 4, was selected for the top honor from a group of five state finalists that included Eddie Hesseltine, Orange Grove ISD, Region 2; Colin Howeth, Knox City-O’Brien CISD, Region 9; Lori Rapp, Lewisville ISD, Region 11; and Kurt Ashmore, Wellington ISD, Region 16.

The TASB Member Services Committee said it selected Nivens as this year’s winner, noting his innovative approach to learning, his support for teachers as the key to improving instruction and student outcomes, and his recognition of public education as a way to change generations.

Courtesy photo by Lamar Consolidated Independent School District

“The Superintendent of the Year program highlights the amazing talent among superintendents across Texas, no matter the size or location of the district,” said Mark Lukert, chair of the Member Services Committee, a TASB Director, and a trustee from Wichita Falls ISD. “The committee was deeply impressed with all of the finalists, and making a decision was extremely difficult. Their vision, perseverance, and student-centered leadership is an inspiration. We are proud to recognize their work across Texas in building strong public schools and brighter futures for students.”

Sponsored by TASB and underwritten by Balfour, the SOTY program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984.

Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality, ability to build effective employee relations, student performance, and commitment to public involvement in education. The district of the SOTY winner receives a $5,000 check, and the superintendent is given a custom ring. The districts of each of the finalists receive $1,000, also given by Balfour.

Courtesy photo by Lamar Consolidated Independent School District

Nivens has served since 2021 as superintendent of Lamar CISD, one of the fastest-growing districts in the state, spanning 385 square miles and serving nearly 49,000 students in Fort Bend County, southwest of the Houston metropolitan area. Nivens earned his Bachelor of Science from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, and his Master of Education and Doctor of Education from Texas A&M-Commerce.

Prior to joining Lamar CISD, Nivens served as superintendent of Community ISD, a district encompassing four communities in a fast-growth area in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. He began his 29-year education career as a teacher in Dallas ISD. In 2025-26, Nivens is serving as president-elect of the Texas Association of School Administrators, a nonprofit member association of superintendents and administrators from across the state.

In his remarks before an audience of hundreds at txEDCON25, Nivens said he was humbled to be named the Superintendent of the Year and thanked the TASB selection committee, as well as his family and the entire Lamar CISD team for the honor.

He also recognized the importance of the work of all the public education leaders in the audience, noting his own educational experience. “Me and school didn’t get along,” he said. “Until I met one teacher and she completely changed my life.”

Nivens encouraged everyone in the room to remember the power they have to change lives. “Every day you walk into the boardroom, every day you walk into the office, every day you walk into the classroom, remember there’s a young person in there that is thirsty and hungry for you to see them and to help them,” he said. “That’s what we do as educators. This is our purpose. And our purpose isn’t what we do. Our purpose is what happens to others when we do what we do.”

Courtesy photo by Lamar Consolidated Independent School District

The selection of the Superintendent of the Year is the culmination of a nine-month process that begins in January when school boards across the state start to prepare their superintendent nomination, which must be approved by resolution. Recommended superintendents are then interviewed by regional selection committees from each Texas education service center (ESC), which announce their regional finalist in June. Each ESC regional finalist is then brought forward for interviews by the state selection committee, which narrows the pool to five state finalists announced in August.

The naming of the Superintendent of the Year is a highlight of txEDCON, held each year in the fall to promote excellence in Texas public education.

“As we recognize this year’s Superintendent of the Year, we are reminded that strong, visionary leadership in our schools is not only alive and well, but essential to the success of every student in Texas,” said TASB Executive Director Dan Troxell. “This award celebrates the extraordinary commitment of superintendents who work in close partnership with their locally elected boards to advance academic excellence, support teachers and staff, and ensure students have every opportunity to thrive.”

This year’s regional superintendents of the year, in order of ESC, are listed below:

Region 1: Angela Dominguez, Donna ISD

Region 5: Shannon Allen, Beaumont ISD

Region 6: Adrian Johnson, Hearne ISD

Region 7: Lamond Dean, Chapel Hill ISD

Region 8: Jason Harris, Atlanta ISD

Region 10: Mike Waldrip, Frisco ISD

Region 12: Andrew Miller, Moody ISD

Region 13: Mark Estrada, Lockhart ISD

Region 14: Larry Polk, Colorado ISD

Region 15: Amanda Traylor, Veribest ISD

Region 19: Jose Franco, Fort Hancock ISD

Region 20: Gerardo Soto, Harlandale ISD

Courtesy photo by Lamar Consolidated Independent School District

Courtesy featured photo by The Texas Association of School Boards