𝐓𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐥

Only EDC earning recognition in East Texas

Story by Paula Jimenez

[Washington, DC] – The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) has announced that the Tyler Economic Development Council has been reaccredited as an Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO). This recognition places them among only 93 economic development organizations that hold this prestigious status. Originally accredited in 1999, the Tyler Economic Development Council has successfully fulfilled the criteria for AEDO membership for 26 years.

They stand out as one of twelve Accredited Economic Development Organizations in Texas and the only one located in East Texas.

“The Tyler Economic Development Council displays the professionalism, commitment, and technical expertise that is deserving of this honor,” stated IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle.

Tyler Economic Development Council President & CEO Scott Martinez said, “This reaccreditation affirms what we work toward every single day — creating opportunity for the people of Tyler. Our goal is simple: help residents secure good jobs, support their families, and enjoy a better quality of life.”

The AEDO program involves a thorough peer review process that evaluates economic development organizations against established industry standards. It comprises two phases: a documentation review and an onsite visit, both designed to assess the organization’s structure, funding, programs, and staffing.

Achieving AEDO accreditation signifies to the community and prospective businesses that the Tyler Economic Development Council has reached a standard of excellence, instilling confidence that their interests are well cared for.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our investors, board, team, and our partners across the community who believe in growing opportunity here at home. We’re honored by this milestone and energized for what’s ahead,” said Martinez.

To maintain AEDO status, organizations must undergo a review every three years, which includes submitting documentation and/or on-site visits by the AEDO subcommittee team. The IEDC is the largest membership association of economic and community development professionals worldwide, with over 5,000 members nationally and internationally. The organization provides essential resources, professional development opportunities, and advocacy for the profession.

For more information about the AEDO program, interested individuals can contact AEDO Program Manager Dana Crater at 910-821-9245 or via email at aedo@iedc.org.

Courtesy photos by Tyler Economic Development