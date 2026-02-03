68th GRAMMYs Recap: Kendrick Lamar wins most awards, Bad Bunny wins Album of the Year

By blackpress USA

Bad Bunny won album of the year at the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. During the evening, Bad Bunny, aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was among the artists that took stands against the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) presence in many American cities.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out,” Bad Bunny said to great applause while accepting the award for best música urbana album. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

More Political Statements

Political messaging took center stage at the Grammys, as multiple high-profile artists used the platform to express unity and protest. Billie Eilish, her brother Finneas, and music legend Carole King were seen wearing white pins stamped with the bold message “ICE OUT” during their appearances onstage. The statement extended beyond the usual activists, as Justin and Hailey Bieber—who generally steer clear of overt political expression in U.S. affairs—also chose to wear the pins.

The message was further amplified when Eilish addressed the audience during her Song of the Year acceptance speech, opening with the pointed remark, “no one is illegal on stolen land,” underscoring the broader sentiment behind the symbolic display.

King Kendrick Reigns

Kendrick Lamar made history at the 2026 Grammy Awards, surpassing Jay-Z’s record to become the rapper with the most career Grammy wins. Lamar secured a total of five awards on Sunday night.

His wins included Record of the Year for “Luther” (featuring SZA) and Best Rap Album for GNX. The pre-telecast saw him claim three initial awards: Best Rap Song for “TV Off,” Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Luther” (with SZA), and Best Rap Performance for “Chains & Whips” (where he was a featured performer).

Lamar’s historic fourth win, for Best Rap Album, officially broke Jay-Z’s long-standing record. He solidified his new position with his fifth win of the night for Record of the Year. Among those who picked up two awards each during the pre-telecast: Kehlani, the Cure, Turnstile, Leon Thomas, Mavis Staples, I’m With Her, Gustavo Dudamel, Amy Allen and Ludwig Göransson (for his work on the “Sinners” soundtrack and score).

Lauryn Hill led powerful tributes

Lauryn Hill closed out the night by spearheading two powerful tribute segments dedicated to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. The homage to D’Angelo unfolded as an expansive musical celebration, featuring performances of his iconic tracks such as “Nothing Even Matters,” “Brown Sugar,” “Lady,” “Devil’s Pie,” “Another Life,” “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” and “Africa.” The segment brought together an impressive lineup of artists, including Lucky Daye, Raphael Saadiq, Anthony Hamilton, Leon Thomas, Bilal, and Jon Batiste. D’Angelo, a four-time Grammy Award recipient whose influence reshaped modern R&B and neo-soul, passed away from pancreatic cancer in October at just 51 years old.

The tribute to Roberta Flack was presented as a sweeping medley honoring her timeless legacy. It included emotionally rich renditions of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” performed alongside Jon Batiste, and “Compared to What,” featuring Leon Bridges and Alexia Jayy. Additional highlights included “The Closer I Get to You” with Lalah Hathaway and October London, as well as “Where Is the Love,” joined by John Legend and Chaka Khan. The tribute culminated in a show-stopping Fugees reunion, as Hill reunited with Wyclef Jean for a stirring performance of “Killing Me Softly with His Song,” the track that helped define their career through its iconic sample. Flack, a revered singer-pianist and five-time Grammy winner, passed away on February 24, 2025, at the age of 88, leaving behind a legacy that was formally recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

Topping the list of nominees for the 68th GRAMMY Awards® were Kendrick Lamar (9), Cirkut (7), Jack Antonoff (7), Lady Gaga (7), Bad Bunny (6), Leon Thomas (6), Sabrina Carpenter (6), Serban Ghenea (6), Andrew Watt (5), Clipse (5), Doechii (5), Sounwave (5), SZA (5), Turnstile (5), and Tyler, The Creator (5).

A full list of this year’s Grammy winners follows. The winners are in bold.

Record of The Year

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“WILDFLOWER” – Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar With SZA (WINNER)“The Subway” – Chappell Roan

“APT.” – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Album of The Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny (WINNER)SWAG — Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

MAYHEM — Lady Gaga

GNX — Kendrick Lamar

MUTT — Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator

Song of the Year

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Anxiety” – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“APT.” – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars,

Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)

“DtMF” – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

“luther” – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

“Manchild” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“WILDFLOWER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) (WINNER)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean (WINNER)KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut (WINNER)Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen (WINNER)Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr

Laura Veltz

Best Pop Solo Performance

“DAISIES” — Justin Bieber

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

“Disease” — Lady Gaga

“The Subway” — Chappell Roan

“Messy” — Lola Young (WINNER)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Defying Gravity” — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande (WINNER)“Golden” (from KPop Demon Hunters) — HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

“Gabriela” — KATSEYE

“APT” — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

“30 For 30” — SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

SWAG — Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful — Miley Cyrus

MAYHEM — Lady Gaga (WINNERS)I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy — Part 2 — Teddy Swims

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“No Cap” — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

“Victory Lap” — Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax

“SPACE INVADER” — KAYTRANADA

“VOLTAGE” — Skrillex

“End Of Summer” — Tame Impala (WINNER)

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Bluest Flame” — Selena Gomez & benny blanco

“Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga (WINNER)“Midnight Sun” — Zara Larsson

“Just Keep Watching” (from F1 The Movie) — Tate McRae

“Illegal” — PinkPantheress

Best Dance/Electronic Album

EUSEXUA — FKA twigs (WINNER)Ten Days — Fred again..

Fancy That — PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale — RÜFÜS DU SOL

F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 — Skrillex

Best Remixed Recording

“Abracadabra – Gesaffelstein Remix” — Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein) (WINNER)“Don’t Forget About Us” — KAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)

“A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix” — Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)

“Galvanize” — Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)

“Golden – David Guetta REM/X” — David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

Best Rock Performance

“U Should Not Be Doing That” — Amyl and The Sniffers

“The Emptiness Machine” — Linkin Park

“NEVER ENOUGH” — Turnstile

“Mirtazapine” — Hayley Williams

“Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning” — YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II (WINNER)

Best Metal Performance

“Night Terror” — Dream Theater

“Lachryma” — Ghost

“Emergence” — Sleep Token

“Soft Spine” — Spiritbox

“BIRDS” — Turnstile (WINNER)

Best Rock Song

“As Alive As You Need Me To Be” — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails) (WINNERS)“Caramel” — Vessel & II, songwriters (Sleep Token)

“Glum” — Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

“NEVER ENOUGH” — Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Zombie” — Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)

Best Rock Album

private music — Deftones

I quit — HAIM

From Zero — Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile (WINNER)Idols — YUNGBLUD

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Everything Is Peaceful Love” — Bon Iver

“Alone” — The Cure (WINNER)“SEEIN’ STARS” — Turnstile

“mangetout” — Wet Leg

“Parachute” — Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

SABLE, fABLE — Bon Iver

Songs Of A Lost World — The Cure (WINNER)DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, The Creator

moisturizer — Wet Leg

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party — Hayley Williams

Best R&B Performance

“YUKON” — Justin Bieber

“It Depends” — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Folded” — Kehlani (WINNER)“MUTT — Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk” — Leon Thomas

“Heart Of A Woman” — Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Here We Are” — Durand Bernarr

“UPTOWN” — Lalah Hathaway

“LOVE YOU TOO” — Ledisi

“Crybaby” — SZA

“VIBES DON’T LIE” — Leon Thomas (WINNER)

Best R&B Song

“Folded” — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani) (WINNER)

“Heart Of A Woman” — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

“It Depends” — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Overqualified” — James John Abrahart Jr, Durand Bernarr, John Derisme, Egberto “Budda” Foster, Amaire Johnson, Frank Moka, Cary Singer & Chase Worrell songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

“YES IT IS” — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Best Progressive R&B Album

BLOOM — Durand Bernarr (WINNER)Adjust Brightness — Bilal

LOVE ON DIGITAL — Destin Conrad

Access All Areas — FLO

Come As You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Best R&B Album

BELOVED — GIVĒON

Why Not More — Coco Jones

The Crown — Ledisi

Escape Room — Teyana Taylor

MUTT — Leon Thomas (WINNER)

Best Rap Performance

“Outside” — Cardi B

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams (WINNER)“Anxiety” — Doechii

“tv off” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

“Darling, I” — Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Proud Of Me” — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

“Wholeheartedly” — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

“luther” — Kendrick Lamar With SZA (WINNER)“WeMaj” — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

“SOMEBODY LOVES ME” — PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

Best Rap Song

“Anxiety” — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“The Birds Don’t Sing” — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire)

“Sticky” — Aaron Bolton, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Dudley Alexander Duverne, Tyler Okonma, Janae Wherry, Gloria Woods & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)

“TGIF” — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims, Jorge M. Taveras & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

“tv off” — Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay) (WINNER)

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

GLORIOUS — GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly — JID

GNX — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that — partially recorded live @City Winery & other places — Queen Sheba

Black Shaman — Marc Marcel

Pages — Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton

Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople — Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends

Words For Days Vol. 1 — Mad Skillz (WINNER)

Best Jazz Performance

“Noble Rise” — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield

“Windows – Live” — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade (WINNER)“Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True” — Samara Joy

“Four” — Michael Mayo

“All Stars Lead To You – Live” — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Elemental — Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap

We Insist 2025 — Terri Lyne Carrington and Christie Dashiell Featuring Weedie Braimah, Milena Casado, Morgan Guerin, Simon Moullier and Matthew Stevens

Portrait — Samara Joy (WINNER)

Fly — Michael Mayo

Live at Vic’s Las Vegas — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth and Sam Weber

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Trilogy 3 — Live — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Southern Nights — Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore (WINNER)Belonging — Branford Marsalis Quartet

Spirit Fall — John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade

Fasten Up — Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Orchestrator Emulator — The 8-Bit Big Band

Without Further Ado, Vol 1 — Christian McBride Big Band (WINNER)Lumen — Danilo Pérez and Bohuslän Big Band

Basie Rocks — Deborah Silver and The Count Basie Orchestra

Lights on a Satellite — Sun Ra Arkestra

Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores — Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra and Frost Jazz Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

La Fleur de Cayenne — Paquito D’Rivera and Madrid-New York Connection Band

The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra — Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison & Melvis Santa

Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole — Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro (WINNER)

Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard — Miguel Zenón Quartet

Best Alternative Jazz Album

honey from a winter stone — Ambrose Akinmusire

Keys To The City Volume One — Robert Glasper

Ride into the Sun — Brad Mehldau

LIVE-ACTION — Nate Smith (WINNER)Blues Blood — Immanuel Wilkins

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Wintersongs — Laila Biali

The Gift Of Love — Jennifer Hudson

Who Believes In Angels — Elton John & Brandi Carlile

Harlequin — Lady Gaga

A Matter Of Time — Laufey (WINNER)The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Brightside — ARKAI (WINNER)Ones & Twos — Gerald Clayton

BEATrio — Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez

Just Us — Bob James & Dave Koz

Shayan — Charu Suri

Best Musical Theater Album

Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Death Becomes Her

Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard & Michelle Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Noel Carey, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Julia Mattison & Scott M. Riesett, producers; Noel Carey & Julia Mattison, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Gypsy

Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson & Joy Woods, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai & George C. Wolfe, producers (Jule Styne, composer; Stephen Sondheim, lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast)

Just In Time

Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence & Michele Pawk, principal vocalists; Tom Kirdahy, Derik Lee, Andrew Resnick, Bill Sherman & Alex Timbers, producers (Bobby Darin, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Maybe Happy Ending

Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron & Helen J Shen, principal vocalists; Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, Ian Kagey & Hue Park, producers; Hue Park, lyricist; Will Aronson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Country Solo Performance

“Nose On The Grindstone” — Tyler Childers

“Good News” — Shaboozey

“Bad As I Used To Be” (from F1 The Movie) — Chris Stapleton (WINNER)“I Never Lie” — Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“A Song To Sing” — Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

“Trailblazer” — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

“Love Me Like You Used To Do” — Margo Price & Tyler Childers

“Amen” — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll (WINNER)“Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame” — George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

“Bitin’ List” — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers) (WINNER)

“Good News” — Sean Cook, Collins Obinna Chibueze, Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman, Nevin Sastry & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Never Lie” — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

“A Song To Sing” — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton)

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar A Day — Charley Crockett

American Romance — Lukas Nelson

Oh What A Beautiful World — Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price

Ain’t In It For My Health — Zach Top (WINNER)

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers

Evangeline Vs. The Machine — Eric Church

Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll (WINNER)Postcards From Texas — Miranda Lambert

Best American Roots Performance

“LONELY AVENUE” — Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman

“Ancient Light” — I’m With Her

“Crimson And Clay” — Jason Isbell

“Richmond On The James” — Alison Krauss & Union Station

“Beautiful Strangers” — Mavis Staples (WINNER)

Best Americana Performance

“Boom” — Sierra Hull

“Poison In My Well” — Maggie Rose & Grace Potter

“Godspeed” — Mavis Staples (WINNER)“That’s Gonna Leave A Mark” — Molly Tuttle

“Horses” — Jesse Welles

Best American Roots Song

“Ancient Light” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her) (WINNER)“BIG MONEY” — Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Foxes In The Snow” — Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)

“Middle” — Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

“Spitfire” — Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)

Best Americana Album

BIG MONEY — Jon Batiste (WINNER)Bloom — Larkin Poe

Last Leaf On The Tree — Willie Nelson

So Long Little Miss Sunshine — Molly Tuttle

Middle — Jesse Welles

Best Bluegrass Album

Carter & Cleveland — Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter

A Tip Toe High Wire — Sierra Hull

Arcadia — Alison Krauss & Union Station

Outrun — The Steeldrivers

Highway Prayers — Billy Strings (WINNER)

Best Traditional Blues Album

Ain’t Done With The Blues — Buddy Guy (WINNER)Room On The Porch — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey — Maria Muldaur

Look Out Highway — Charlie Musselwhite

Young Fashioned Ways — Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Breakthrough — Joe Bonamassa

Paper Doll — Samantha Fish

A Tribute To LJK — Eric Gales

Preacher Kids — Robert Randolph (WINNER)Family — Southern Avenue

Best Folk Album

What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow — Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson

Crown Of Roses — Patty Griffin

Wild And Clear And Blue — I’m With Her (WINNER)Foxes In The Snow — Jason Isbell

Under The Powerlines April 24 – September 24 — Jesse Welles

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live At Vaughan’s — Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet

For Fat Man — Preservation Brass

Church Of New Orleans — Kyle Roussel

Second Line Sunday — Trombone Shorty And New Breed Brass Band

A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco — (Various Artists) (WINNER)

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters

“Still — Live” — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing II, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters

“Come Jesus Come” — CeCe Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar (WINNER)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“I Know A Name” — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, songwriters

“YOUR WAY’S BETTER” — Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank & Pera, songwriters

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” — Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Jason Bradley Deford, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings & Brandon Lake, songwriters (WINNER)

“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore & Clifford Harris, songwriters

“Amazing” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton & Darrel Walls,songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams

Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann

Only On The Road Live — Tye Tribbett

Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton (WINNER)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

CHILD OF GOD II — Forrest Frank

Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed (WINNER)King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake

Reconstruction — Lecrae

Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album

I Will Not Be Moved — Live — The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir (WINNER)Then Came The Morning — Gaither Vocal Band

Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah — The Isaacs

Good Answers — Karen Peck & New River

Back To My Roots — Candi Staton

Best Latin Pop Album

Cosa Nuestra — Rauw Alejandro

BOGOTÁ DELUXE — Andrés Cepeda

Tropicoqueta — KAROL G

Cancionera — Natalia Lafourcade (WINNER)Y ahora qué — Alejandro Sanz

Best Música Urbana Album

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny (WINNER)Mixteip — J Balvin

FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado — Feid

NAIKI — Nicki Nicole

EUB DELUXE — Trueno

SINFÓNICO — En Vivo — Yandel

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Genes Rebeldes — Aterciopelados

ASTROPICAL — Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL

PAPOTA — CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso (WINNER)ALGORHYTHM — Los Wizzards

Novela — Fito Paez

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

MALA MÍA — Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

Y Lo Que Viene — Grupo Frontera

Sin Rodeos — Paola Jara

Palabra De To’s – Seca — Carín León (WINNER)Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande – En Vivo — Bobby Pulido

Best Tropical Latin Album

Fotografías — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Raíces — Gloria Estefan (WINNER)Clásicos 1.0 — Grupo Niche

Bingo — Alain Pérez

Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 — Gilberto Santa Rosa

Best Global Music Performance

“EoO” — Bad Bunny (WINNER)“Cantando en el Camino” — Ciro Hurtado

“JERUSALEMA” — Angélique Kidjo

“Inmigrante Y Que” — Yeisy Rojas

“Shrini’s Dream” – Live — Shakti

“Daybreak” — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Best African Music Performance

“Love” — Burna Boy

“With You” — Davido Featuring Omah Lay

“Hope & Love” — Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin

“Gimme Dat” — Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid

“PUSH 2 START” — Tyla (WINNER)

Best Global Music Album

Sounds Of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia

No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy

Eclairer le monde – Light the World — Youssou N’Dour

Mind Explosion – 50th Anniversary Tour Live — Shakti

Chapter III: We Return To Light — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia (WINNER)

Best Reggae Album

Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké

Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel

BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi (WINNER)From Within — Mortimer

No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Kuruvinda — Kirsten Agresta-Copely

According To The Moon — Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet

Into The Forest — Jahnavi Harrison

NOMADICA — Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality (WINNER)The Colors In My Mind — Chris Redding

Best Children’s Music Album

Ageless: 100 Years Young — Joanie Leeds & Joya

Buddy’s Magic Tree House — Mega Ran

Harmony — FYÜTCH & Aura V (WINNER)Herstory — Flor Bromley

The Music Of Tori And The Muses —Tori Amos

Best Comedy Album

Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr

PostMortem — Sarah Silverman

Single Lady — Ali Wong

What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze (WINNER)

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story — Kathy Garver

Into The Uncut Grass — Trevor Noah

Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson

Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama (WINNER)You Know It’s True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli — Fab Morvan

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

A Complete Unknown

Timothée Chalamet

Nick Baxter, Steven Gizicki & James Mangold, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor

F1 The Album

(Various Artists)

Brandon Davis, Joe Khoury, Kevin Weaver, compilation producers; David Taylor & Jake Voulgarides, music supervisors

KPop Demon Hunters

(Various Artists)

Spring Aspers & Dana Sano, compilation producers; Ian Eisendrath, music supervisor

Sinners (WINNER)(Various Artists)Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson & Serena Göransson, compilation producers; Niki Sherrod, music supervisor

Wicked

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande (& Wicked Movie Cast)

Stephen Oremus, Stephen Schwartz & Greg Wells, compilation producers; Maggie Rodford, music supervisor

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

How To Train Your Dragon

John Powell, composer

Severance: Season 2

Theodore Shapiro, composer

Sinners (WINNER)Ludwig Göransson, composer

Wicked

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers

The Wild Robot

Kris Bowers, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires — Pinar Toprak, composer

Helldivers 2 — Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle — Gordy Haab, composer

Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune — Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers

Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory, composer (WINNER)

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“As Alive As You Need Me To Be” — From TRON: Ares

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

“Golden” — From KPop Demon Hunters (WINNER)EJAE, Park Hong Jun, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

“I Lied to You” — From Sinners

Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)

“Never Too Late” — From Elton John: Never Too Late

Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)

“Pale, Pale Moon” — From Sinners

Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)

“Sinners” — From Sinners

Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Poviliunas, songwriters (Rod Wave)

Best Music Video

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers

“So Be It” — Clipse

Hannan Hussain, video director; Theresa Kusumadjaja, video producer

“Anxiety” — Doechii (WINNER)James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers

“Love” — OK Go

Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann & Andrew Geller, video producer

“Young Lion” — Sade

Sophie Muller, video director; Aaron Taylor Dean & Sade, video producers

Best Music Film

Devo — Devo

Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers

Live At The Royal Albert Hall — Raye

Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers

Relentless — Diane Warren

Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola, Bess Kargman & Kat Nguyen, video producers

Music By John Williams — John Williams (WINNER)Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers

Piece By Piece — Pharrell Williams

Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers

Best Recording Package

And The Adjacent Possible

Hà Trịnh Quốc Bảo, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)

Balloonerism

Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller)

Danse Macabre: De Luxe

Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)

Loud Is As

Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)

Sequoia

Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

The Spins — Picture Disc Vinyl

Darby Kaighin-Shields & Miller McCormick, art directors (Mac Miller)

Tracks II: The Lost Albums (WINNER)Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce Springsteen)

Best Album Cover

CHROMAKOPIA (WINNER)Tyler Okonma, art director (Tyler, The Creator)

The Crux

Jake Hirshland, Joe Keery, Neil Krug, Taylor Vandergrift & William Wesley II, art directors (Djo)

Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)

Glory

Cody Critcheloe, Mike Hadreas & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)

moisturizer

Iris Luz, Lava La Rue & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)

Best Album Notes

Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974

Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos)

After The Last Sky

Adam Shatz, album notes writer (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland)

Árabe

Amanda Ekery, album notes writer (Amanda Ekery)

The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967

Alec Palao, album notes writer (Sly & The Family Stone)

A Ghost Is Born — 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings (WINNER)Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (Miles Davis)

Best Historical Album

Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years — 1976-1980 (WINNER)Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

The Making Of Five Leaves Left

Joe Black, Cally Callomon & Johnny Chandler, compilation producers; Simon Heyworth & John Wood, mastering engineers; Richard Whittaker & John Wood, restoration engineers (Nick Drake)

Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound Of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 — Analog Africa No.41

Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves & Jordan McLeod, restoration engineers (Various Artists)

Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 — Analog Africa No. 39

Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Jordan McLeod, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

You Can’t Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos

Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves & Jordan McLeod, restoration engineers (Doc Pomus)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

All Things Light

Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Matt Chamberlain, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Rob Moose, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olvera-LaPier, Ethan Schneiderman, Rahm Silverglade & Owen Stoutt, engineers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Cam)

Arcadia

Neal Cappellino & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer (Alison Krauss & Union Station)

For Melancholy Brunettes & sad women

Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills & Sebastian Reunert, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Japanese Breakfast)

That Wasn’t A Dream (WINNER)Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down (WINNER)Mike Tierney, engineer; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer (Sandbox Percussion)

Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2

Gintas Norvila, engineer; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District

Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Standard Stoppages

Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman & David Skidmore, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

Yule

Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Trio Mediæval)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

All Is Miracle – The Choral Music Of Kyle Pederson (Timothy J. Campbell & Transept) (A)

Heggie: Intelligence (Kwame Ryan, Janai Brugger, Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges & Houston Grand Opera) (A)

Marsalis: Blues Symphony (Jader Bignamini & Detroit Symphony Orchestra) (A)

Massenet: Werther (Robert Spano, Matthew Polenzani, sabel Leonard & Houston Grand Opera) (A)

The Mirage Calls (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale) (A)

Sheehan: Ukrainian War Requiem (Michael Zaugg, Axios Men’s Ensemble & Pro Coro Canada) (A)

Sun, Moon, Stars, Rain (Christopher Gabbitas & Phoenix Chorale) (A)

Sergei Kvitko

Biedenbender: Enigma; River Of Time (Kevin L. Sedatole & Michigan State University Wind Symphony) (A)

Chiaroscuro (Vedrana Subotic) (A)

Dancing In A Still Life (Tasha Warren) (A)

Excursions (Vuorovesi Trio) (A)

Four Hands. Two Hearts. One Hope. Ukrainian And American Music For Piano Duo (Mykhailo Diordiiev & Anastasiia Larchikova) (A)

Here And Now – Trumpet Music By Virginia Composers (Jason Crafton, Richard Masters, Annie Stevens & Paul Langosch) (A)

Lansky: Touch And Go (Gwendolyn Dease) (A)

Orbiting Garden (William Hobbs) (A)

Would That Loving Were Enough (Haven Trio) (A)

Morten Lindberg

Fred Over Jorden (Peace To The World) (Elisabeth Holte, Kjetil Bjerkestrand & Uranienborg Vokalensemble) (A)

Stjernebru (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor) (A)

Yule (Trio Mediæval) (A)

Dmitriy Lipay

Heggie: Before It All Goes Dark (Joseph Mechavich, Megan Marino, Ryan McKinny & Music Of Remembrance Ensemble) (A)

Odyssey (Jorge Glem, Gustavo Dudamel & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela) (A)

Ortiz: Yanga (Gustavo Dudamel, Alisa Weilerstein & Los Angeles Philharmonic) (A)

Elaine Martone (WINNER)Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)Chopin & Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonatas (Brian Thornton & Spencer Myer) (A)Dear Mrs. Kennedy (Ryan Townsend Strand) (A)Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)LeFrak: Romántico (Sharon Isbin, Lopez-Yañez & Orchestra Of St. Luke’s) (A)Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 & Symphony No. 29 (Garrick Ohlsson, Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestrea) (A)The Poet & The Prodigy (Debra Nagy & Mark Edwards) (A)Shapes In Collective Space (Tallā Rouge) (A)Songs Of Orpheus (Kelley O’Connor) (A)

Best Immersive Audio Album

All American F—boy

Andrew Law, immersive mix engineer (Duckwrth)

Immersed (WINNER)Justin Gray, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Justin Gray)

An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla — Live

Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive mix engineers; Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive producers (Various Artists)

Tearjerkers

Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Hans-Martin Buff, immersive producer (Tearjerkers)

Yule

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Arve Henriksen & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Trio Mediæval)

Best Instrumental Composition

“First Snow” (WINNER)Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz)

“Live Life This Day: Movement I”

Miho Hazama, composer (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra)

“Lord, That’s A Long Way”

Sierra Hull, composer (Sierra Hull)

“Opening”

Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi)

“Train To Emerald City”

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers (John Powell & Stephen Schwartz)

“Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down”

Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Be Okay”

Cynthia Erivo, arranger (Cynthia Erivo)

“A Child Is Born”

Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf)

“Fight On”

Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar & Chloe Rowlands, arrangers (The Westerlies)

“Super Mario Praise Break” (WINNER)Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen & Matthew Whitaker, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Big Fish” (WINNER)Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Nate Smith Featuring säje)

“How Did She Look”

Nelson Riddle, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

“Keep An Eye On Summer”

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

“Something In The Water — Acoustic-Ish”

Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence & Linus Lawrence, arrangers (Lawrence)

“What A Wonderful World”

Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

Best Orchestral Performance

“Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture, Ballade Op. 4, Suites From 24 Negro Melodies”

Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

“Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie”Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) (WINNER)

“Ravel: Boléro, M. 81”

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)

“Still & Bonds”

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements”

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

Heggie: Intelligence (WINNER)Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges & Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)

Huang Ruo: An American Soldier

Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen & Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown & Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)

Kouyoumdjian: Adoration

Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O’Connell & Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)

O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead

Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh, John Molloy & Naomi Louisa O’Connell; Alex Dowling & Emma O’Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)

Tesori: Grounded

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ben Bliss, Emily D’Angelo, Greer Grimsley & Kyle Miller; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)

Best Choral Performance

Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World

Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black & Michael Hawes; Conspirare)

Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved

Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan Chmielinski, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins & Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Lang: Poor Hymnal

Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler & Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing)

Ortiz: Yanga (WINNER)Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorus master (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Requiem Of Light

Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan & Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler & Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Dennehy: Land Of Winter”Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound (WINNER)

“La Mer – French Piano Trios”

Neave Trio

“Lullabies For The Brokenhearted”

Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon

“Slavic Sessions”

Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski

“Standard Stoppages”

Third Coast Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From 24 Negro Melodies

Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

Hope Orchestrated

Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)

Inheritances

Adam Tendler

Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor

Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)

Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos (WINNER)Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works

Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Alike – My Mother’s Dream

Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra)

Black Pierrot

Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist

In This Short Life

Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, artist

Kurtág: Kafka Fragments

Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, artist

Schubert Beatles

Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber)

Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano (WINNER)Amanda Forsythe, soloist; Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down

Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney & Mike Tierney, producers

The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II

Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer

Ortiz: Yanga (WINNER)Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Seven Seasons

Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Tombeaux

Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew & Christina Sandsengen, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down

Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick & Sandbox Percussion)

Dennehy: Land Of Winter

Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound)

León: Raíces — Origins

Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner & London Philharmonic Orchestra)

Okpebholo: Songs In Flight

Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & Various Artists)

Ortiz: Dzonot (WINNER)Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)