Antidote to Fear: Praise Him

GOD’S WORD: Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. – Philippians 4: 6-7

By Glenn Miller

Fear is cultivated in our minds and tries to take up camp in our thoughts. Most of our fearful thoughts are based upon what MIGHT happen than what is actually happening right here and now. It’s been proven over the centuries that praising God is a powerful way to send those fearful thoughts back to the pits of hell from whence they came.

When we praise God, we recall and recite back to Him His wonderful attributes and power; that He is sovereign over all things coming against us, loves us unconditionally and through Jesus, has conquered sin and death on our behalf.

When we praise God, we are acknowledging that He is the author and provider of peace, the opposite of fear. Fear and peace cannot reside in the same heart-space; when you let the peace of God fill your heart with thoughts of God’s greatness, there is no room for fear.

When we praise God, we confess that God is ever-present in our lives; that we are not alone and have been given the Holy Spirit to walk alongside us in every battle.

Praise does not necessarily require singing, raising one’s hands, travailing with tears or praying in a prayer language, although those are certainly proper manifestations of praise. Praise is simply coming before God with a humble spirit giving Him the glory for all that He did, does and will do. It’s acknowledging His good and perfect nature and character.

Praise God from whom all blessings flow!

Praise Him all creatures here below!

Praise Him above ye heavenly hosts!

Praise Father, Son and Holy Ghost!

(Doxology)