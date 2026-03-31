Bringing community and businesses together for an unforgettable night of elegance and engagement

Story by: JOYCELYNE FADOJUTIMI / Photos by: MICHAEL CAVAZOS PHOTOGRAPHY

On a recent cool windy evening in Longview Chamber of Commerce’s bustling calendar, something special unfolded at Arabella of Longview.

The doors opened to Business After Hours—but this was no ordinary networking event.

ARABELLA OF LONGVIEW TEAM: Dwayne Leach, Jada Veronese, Yasmine Jaimes, Paula Matthews, Helen Pilcher, Kendra Woods, Axel Rodriguez, Nekeita Fluellen, Jeremy Burris, and Jamie Dutton

From the moment guests stepped inside, they sensed they were in for an experience. The Arabella Clubhouse glowed with warmth and anticipation. Guests were handed passports at the entrance, inviting them on a journey without ever leaving the building. Room by room, different countries came to life. Attendees went from destination to destination, collecting stamps, laughter, and conversation along the way. Each space offered its own charm, flavor, and flair.

But wait, the evening had only just begun.

Then came the showstopper: Cace’s Kitchen with a grand culinary finale. It wasn’t a display; it was a statement. Tables brimmed with delectable bites—succulent jumbo shrimp, artfully prepared hors d’oeuvres and a dazzling assortment of beverages. It was the kind of spread that slows conversations, widens smiles, and invites second helpings.

As if that weren’t enough, Belinda Bennet raised the bar even higher. Her cupcake centerpieces didn’t merely decorate the tables, they commanded them. Swirled frosting blossoms and delicate designs created arrangements so exquisite guests leaned in for a closer look, half-expecting to catch the scent of fresh flowers. Only after admiring the “bouquets” did they realize, sweetly, that dessert was served.

Business After Hours Arabella of Longview

(Michael Cavazos Photography) Business After Hours, Arabella of Longview

(Michael Cavazos Photography)

Live musicians set the soundtrack for the night, their piano melodies and instrumental harmonies weaving through the rooms, elevating the atmosphere from lively to unforgettable. By the time the fabulous, no-nonsense door prizes were announced, practical, generous, and eagerly received, the verdict was clear: this was one of the best Business After Hours events the Chamber had ever seen.

Yet beyond the music, the food, and the festivities, something deeper was on display.

Sheila King Cace’s Kitchen

Shawna Stewart

Arabella of Longview offers more than beautiful events. Nestled in Longview near Judson and Harleton, this master-planned retirement community blends independence with comfort in a way that feels intentional and inspired. With thoughtfully designed homes, cottages, and apartments, residents can choose independent living, assisted living, or memory care, all within one vibrant community.

Here, assisted living means support with daily activities like bathing, dressing, and medication management—delivered with dignity and respect. Memory care provides specialized housing, therapies, and secure environments tailored for those living with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, reducing confusion while enhancing quality of life.

It is important to note that what truly sets Arabella of Longview apart is its heart.

From a robust culinary program to Gregg County social events and daily activities designed to spark connection and joy, the goal is simple yet powerful: to help seniors live with passion. Modern amenities, top-tier services, and a welcoming spirit come together to create a lifestyle where independence and comfort coexist beautifully.

If February’s Business After Hours was any indication, Arabella of Longview doesn’t just host events.

They create experiences.

And they’ve built a community where every day feels just as thoughtfully crafted.