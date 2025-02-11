Brookshire Grocery Company donates to Smith County

With this donation, we were able to purchase multiple items that will enable us to better train Smith County employees… We are truly grateful for the continued support and generosity of the Brookshire Grocery Company.

Brandon Moore – Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator

Brad Brookshire, Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore, and Shawn Sedate from Brookshire Grocery Company, at the Smith County Emergency Operations Center (Photo Courtesy).

ETR Staff Report

Representatives of Brookshire Grocery Company recently visited the Smith County Emergency Operations Center to see what emergency supplies their $5000 donation purchased for the county.

“With this donation, we were able to purchase multiple items that will enable us to better train Smith County employees and residents in areas such as CPR, First Aid, and Stop-The-Bleed, as well as ensure additional safety at events with the purchase of medical equipment,” said Brandon Moore, Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator. “We are truly grateful for the continued support and generosity of the Brookshire Grocery Company.”

According to Moore, his office was able to purchase a med bag, an AED (automated external defibrillator), and several wound cubes. These items will be used to train Smith County employes, and volunteers going through emergency training, – that is – members of the newly formed Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

Brookshires representatives included CEO/Chairman of the Board Brad Brookshire, and Executive Vice President/Chief Information Officer Shawn Sedate.